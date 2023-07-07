The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
What's on

Litbits: What's on in Canberra's literary scene from July 8, 2023

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Cormick will launch his new book at Harry Hartog ANU on July 11. Picture supplied
Craig Cormick will launch his new book at Harry Hartog ANU on July 11. Picture supplied

Events

July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.