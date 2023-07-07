July 8: At 6pm, Muse will host the comedy show Jennifer Wong Has No Peripheral Vision. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 9: At The Book Cow at 10am, author, comic performer and poet Harry Laing will read some poems from his latest collection, RapperBee: Poems to give you a Buzz, and then show how to use rhyme and words to write poems of your own. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 9: At the National Library of Australia Theatre from 4pm to 7pm will be Lost Literature and Textual Technologies, a panel discussion with the launch of the podcast To Be Continued, uncovering lost literary fiction in Australian newspapers digitised by Trove. Free, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
July 11: Craig Cormick's A Darker Shade of Moonlite, a creative biography of the gay bushranger Captain Moonlite, will be launched by Professor Frank Bongiorno at Harry Hartog ANU at 5.30pm. See: harryhartog.com.au.
July 12: At the National Library of Australia LG1, a creative writing workshop for young writers aged eight to 12 will be held with writer Emma Allen from 10am until noon. $10, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
July 12: At The Book Cow at 10.45am, author and local fire brigade volunteer Rhian Williams will read Emergency! Emergency! Vehicles to the Rescue. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 13: At the National Library of Australia LG1 from 10am until noon, Jack Heath will hold a creative writing workshop for teen writers (12 to 18 years). $10, bookings essential: nla.gov.au.
July 15: At The Book Cow at 2pm, join Canberra author Kathy Weeden to celebrate her new book Phonobet, a rhyming text that takes an onomatopoeic romp through the 44 phonemes of Australian English, comparing sounds to trees, bees, trains and more. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 19: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, comedian and armchair historian Mikey Robins will be in conversation with Alex Sloan on Robins' new book, Idiots, Follies and Misadventures. The Street Theatre, 15 Childers Street, Canberra. Registrations at thestreet.org.au.
July 26: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm, Nick McKenzie, author of Crossing the Line, will be in conversation with Karen Middleton about the inside story behind the Ben Roberts-Smith headlines. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 26: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Dwina Preston's Bad Art Mother, a story of art, love and family. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 31: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Ryan Cropp will be in conversation with Mark McKenna on Cropp's new book, Donald Horne: A Life in the Lucky Country. T2, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 2: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event, Anna Funder will be in conversation with Virginia Haussegger on Funder's new book, Wifedom. Mrs Orwell's Invisible Life. Cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 5: At The Book Cow at 3pm will be a rescheduled book chat by Andrew Geoffery Kwabena Moss about his book, Nicked Names. See: bookcow.com.au.
August 7: At 6pm in the cinema, Kambri Cultural Centre, ANU, Megan Davis and George Williams will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on their new book Everything You Need to Know about the Voice. This event is in association with Harry Hartog Bookshop. Book signings will be available from 5.30pm and after the event. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
August 27: At Muse at 3pm, Walter Marsh will discuss his book Young Rupert, about Rupert Murdoch's early career. $10/$40 with book. See: musecanberra.com.au.
September 5: At 6pm in an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at T2 Kambri, Sam Roggeveen will be in conversation on his new book The Echidna Strategy: Australia's Search for Power and Peace. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 13: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm at Kambri Cinema, Leigh Sales will be in conversation with Brian Schmidt on Sales' book, Storytellers. The craft of journalism. Vote of thanks by Virginia Haussegger. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
September 28: In an ANU/Canberra Times meet the author event at 6pm at T2 Kambri, Catharine Lumby will be in conversation on her new biography of Frank Moorhouse. See: Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
Colin Steele, former university librarian and convenor of the ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author events, has donated about 150 signed books with associated correspondence from the Meet The Author series to add to ANU's existing signed collection housed in the Menzies rare books section. Authors include Oliver Sacks, David Suzuki, Russ Garnaut, Barry Humphries, Helen Garner, David Malouf, Tim Winton, Jan Morris, Barry Jones, Richard Fidler, Betty Churcher, Hugh Mackay, Michael Kirby, Gillian Triggs and Leigh Sales and Annabelle Crabb. ANU signed books and related correspondence include Nobel Prize winners Vice Chancellor Brian Schmidt and Professor Peter Doherty and books and a correspondence file on Professor Derek Freeman.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
