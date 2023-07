But that was 2019; this is 2023. The big lesson from the 2022 election and the Ashton byelection surely is younger and female voters are responding to politicians who want greater fairness, transparency and security. It should give the government some confidence to move the tax base and weed out all the rorts and special treatments for the richly undeserving, and turn its attention to public health and public education - treating them as investments, not some threat to the precious surplus.