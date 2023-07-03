The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Archbishop Christopher Prowse slams ACT government over Calvary hospital cross removal

Steve Evans
Lanie Tindale
By Steve Evans, and Lanie Tindale
Updated July 3 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 12:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Catholic Church and the ACT government are on a collision course over who ordered the removal of Christian symbols from what was Calvary Public Hospital Bruce until it was taken over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.