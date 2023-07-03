The Catholic Church and the ACT government are on a collision course over who ordered the removal of Christian symbols from what was Calvary Public Hospital Bruce until it was taken over.
On Sunday, the big blue cross on the facade was taken away by a crane.
Archbishop Christopher Prowse condemned the timing. "Of all the days, they picked the Christian gathering time," he said from the pulpit at St Christopher's Cathedral.
But the ACT government said the decisions on removing crosses and crucifixes were made by Calvary and not by it.
"That was entirely a decision for Calvary Healthcare," health minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said.
"We've been very clear about that the whole way through, that any decision around any of those items, when and how they were removed was entirely a decision for Calvary."
Despite the government's assertion, Archbishop Prowse was unhappy about the removal of crosses and crucifixes from rooms in the hospital last week.
The Archbishop of Canberra and Goulburn likened the ACT government to a "totalitarian" regime because of the haste with which Christian symbols were removed.
In his homily at St Christopher's on Sunday, the Archbishop said: "We Catholics have been around for 2000 years. The very first thing a totalitarian government does when it seizes Christian assets - the very first thing, they all do it - they take down the crucifix.
"Isn't that interesting? And that was happening this week."
He said he had been to the hospital and met staff. A nursing sister had told him she had been working there for many years. Somebody, the Archbishop said the nurse had told him, "came in with a ladder and took the cross and put it in a box and off they went".
"She said," according to the Catholic leader, "'I felt a gut-wrenching inside. I had been working under the cross for over 20 years and that cross has been taken down in such tragic circumstances'."
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said she would "leave that kind of rhetoric" to the Archbishop whom she had met on Friday.
She hadn't instigated the removal of crosses and crucifixes.
There were still objects like works of art and photographs which had been donated by members of the public and by staff, and decisions over them would have to be worked out but the ACT government is adamant that it had not ordered the removal of the main Christian symbols.
When asked who's been doing the removals, the minister said: "Calvary Healthcare."
"We were aware that they were intending to bring the cross down on the weekend. So my understanding is they had a barbecue for families and staff on the Saturday and they were going to remove the cross on the Sunday. That was what we had understood on Friday."
On the Archbishop's reading on Sunday, workers went through the hospital last week removing the ultimate Christian symbol - representations of the crucifix on which Christ was crucified - from wards and other areas.
Archbishop Prowse cited a male nurse who had got in touch with the offices of the archdiocese. He said workers had come into the room he was in to remove a cross. He had asked them to pause while he kissed the symbol.
Archbishop Prowse said he drew hope from the removal of the Christian symbols.
"History has shown that if you take away Christianity from people, they become stronger Christians than ever before, and I hope that that will happen to us as a consequence of these tragic moments in our lives as Catholics in this city."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.