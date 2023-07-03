I'll never forget the sound of willow on esky. It echoed around the field in the same way I imagine the boos echoed around Lord's on Sunday night.
Getting stumped when you think the ball is dead will do that to you. But, the esky-hitting batter never got back in his crease, so I flung the ball and it hit the stumps. Out!
In fact, it was so clearly out that even the batting team's square-leg umpire couldn't think of a reason to make sure his captain got a reprieve. So off he trudged, bat flying and eskies quivering.
The stage, of course, was nothing like Lord's. The stakes nowhere near as high. The crowd basically non-existent. But the "spirit of cricket" debate just as fierce and I imagine a few eskies or doors inside the England dressing room copped a beating when Jonny Bairstow was caught daydreaming.
What transpired in London sums up everything we love about Test cricket. A second Test fifth-day thriller that had so many storylines ended with the world talking about Bairstow lazily walking out of his crease before checking the ball was dead, and then sparking a wild fan revolt when he was given out after Alex Carey's quick-thinking throw at the stumps.
The fallout, though, has been ugly. And unnecessary. Mainly duo to England crying poor when in reality it was a controversial decision - but the right decision - just like Mitchell Starc being denied a catch earlier in the match.
The rage-o-metre needle has been moving between Bodyline and Sandpapergate levels for several hours now, and where you fall on the "spirit of cricket" argument depends on whether you're a sleep-deprived Australian or BazBall convert.
But the problem is this: the "spirit of cricket" casts a grey shadow instead of clearing things up.
It's an easy excuse for a sloppy batter who sees the crease as an arbitrary line, or in Starc's case a fielder who takes a catch but doesn't stick the landing. It's also easy to dismiss the spirit if you're a winner.
Conveniently for England, it's a nice distraction. Never mind the fact BazBall has fallen short in the first two Ashes Tests. And if you're going to take, or at least attempt to take, the high road, make sure there's no footage of Bairstow using the same wicketkeeper tactic a couple of days earlier, or historical footage of England coach Brendon McCullum doing it during his playing days.
Never mind the fact England didn't allow Nathan Lyon - so obviously injured - to use a runner in Australia's second innings. Because, you know, the spirit of cricket and all.
England's reaction to this whole Bairstow and Ben Stokes v Carey and Pat Cummins situation has probably worked against them in this instance.
Bairstow was moving in and out of his crease with complete disregard to what was happening around him. Not just on one occasion, but multiple times. When Carey saw an opportunity, he took it. No pause, no sneaky play. How dare he!
Still, if England had played their cards right they'd probably have the majority of Australian on their side.
Group chats lit up at 9.44pm. "That doesn't sit well with me," one said. "Within the rules, but not nice," another admitted. "A bit cheap, but still out," came the next as cricket lovers peeled back the doona and jumped on the couch for another cliffhanger.
So often it's the reaction that moves the swing voters. So when Stokes, McCullum and Stuart Broad led the public lashing of Carey, Cummins and Australia in general, they lost the moral upper-hand.
Since when did the "spirit of cricket" trumps rules? The "Mankad", you say? Yeah, I've been down that road. But it's hard to use the spirit argument when McCullum has been at the centre of similar incidents, Stokes - for all his on-field brilliance - has his own colourful history and Broad ... where do we start?
England made it about individuals rather than the rules, or even the spirit. Someone should've just mentioned New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme - the batter England was happy to sacrifice in remarkably similar scenes - to Stokes before he claimed post-match: "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would have put more pressure on the umpires and asked whether they had called over and had a deep think about the whole spirit of the game and would I want to do something like that." The shoe was on the other foot, and de Grandhomme was marched.
Or even if they had thought about the man at the centre of this - Bairstow - and how he had attempted the same tactic as Carey when trying to catch Marnus Labuschagne off guard in the same Test. The. Same. Test.
Those who suggest Carey's actions were similar to an incident between India and England a decade or so ago, where MS Dhoni recalled Ian Bell after he was run out - are talking with emotion rather than logic. Never mind the fact Bell years later conceded: "It was a mistake on my behalf."
Those who suggest Australia is cheating again ("cheats, cheats, cheats," the Lord's faithful chanted during and after the game) are doing the same. You can't cheat if you're adhering to the rules. It doesn't mean everyone has to agree with it, but if Bairstow (and the earlier mentioned lower-grade batter from years ago) had stayed in his crease and followed the rules, we wouldn't be talking about this.
"I thought it was totally fair play. That's how the rule is - I know some people might disagree a lot," Cummins said. And after all, we're not talking about a Mankad.
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
