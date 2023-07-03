The Canberra Times
National Anti Corruption Commission head Paul Brereton says 'integrity in governance is fundamental'

By Natalie Vikhrov
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 1:20pm
The freshly launched National Anti Corruption Commission will seek to boost integrity within the Commonwealth public sector, which wields "great power that can massively impact" communities, announced its head Paul Brereton.

