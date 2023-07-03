The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Patty Mills set to join Oklahoma City Thunder after traded from Houston

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated July 3 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patty Mills is on the move again. Picture Getty Images
Patty Mills is on the move again. Picture Getty Images

Patty Mills is on the move. Again. Less than 24 hours after being traded from Brooklyn to Houston, the NBA champion is set to land in Oklahoma City as part of a new deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.