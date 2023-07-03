Patty Mills is on the move. Again. Less than 24 hours after being traded from Brooklyn to Houston, the NBA champion is set to land in Oklahoma City as part of a new deal.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Thunder had acquired Mills' $A10.2 million contract and will get draft compensation as well.
The veteran guard has been unable to find solid ground since leaving the San Antonio Spurs to join Brooklyn for the 2021-22 season.
He quickly established him as a star for the Nets, but coaching and player changes saw him tumble out of the rotation and he played just 40 games last season.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
It was his lowest games-played return since his first season at the Spurs in 2011-12.
But the 34-year-old is adamant he has more to offer and he will be a valuable asset to the Oklahoma City Thunder if he can find his place on the roster alongside Josh Giddey.
Mills is getting ready to play in his 15th NBA season while also juggling national team duties ahead of the World Cup next month and his fifth Olympic Games campaign in Paris next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.