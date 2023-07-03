The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Two vehicles seized after weekend of high-speed incidents in Canberra

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 3 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The driver of the Ferrari allegedly drove nearly 60kmh over the speed limit. Picture supplied
The driver of the Ferrari allegedly drove nearly 60kmh over the speed limit. Picture supplied

A Ferrari and Ford have been seized and licences immediately suspended following two instances of allegedly driving well over the posted speed limits on the weekend, police report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.