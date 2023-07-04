The high stakes proposition of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament will come down to a wish to address recognition, racism and disadvantage against a fear over more government cost and bureaucracy as well as a concern about special privileges for Australia's First Peoples.
The main "yes" and "no" arguments for and against a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous advisory body have been laid bare in a new survey of 10,000 voters conducted by ACM, the publisher of this newspaper.
It comes a day after support for the Voice was revealed in the survey at perilously low levels in regional and rural areas, at only 38 per cent of people, compared to 55 per cent who oppose the proposition. A majority of respondents, at 72 per cent, felt the government had not done enough to explain the Voice to the community.
In all, 10,131 people were surveyed for The Voice Survey 2023 between June 16 and 26 to understand sentiment around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. There was a short survey completed by ACM readers as well as members of regional audience panel Crackerjack. The survey was conducted by data researchers Chi-Squared.
READ MORE:
Pulling apart the support just as the legislation triggering the referendum passed the Parliament, the ACM survey has found a solid theme amongst "yes" supporters responding to the survey.
41 per cent of "yes" respondents back the Voice as they believe it will "finally recognise the First Peoples of Australia and help address the problem of racism and Indigenous disadvantage".
"It's an absolute no brainer," a male reader aged between 18-39 offered. "The Voice will serve as an independent body that is the most qualified to guide government policy on Indigenous affairs."
"It separates Indigenous affairs from day-to-day, government-to-government influence which stops the issue being a political football like it was in the past."
As well, 29 per cent of those indicating yes said it was necessary as to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians, 17 per cent said the Voice would "empower Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to take control of their own destinies and future", 10 per cent regard it as a unifying moment for Australia, and 3 per cent said they were backing it as Australia will be perceived as a racist country if the referendum fails.
"I think it is vital for Australia's future and first nation's people that the "yes" vote succeeds. We are viewed as a racist country overseas and it will deepen this belief," a woman aged 60-75 said.
On the other side, the top reason (36 per cent) in the ACM Voice survey for voting "no" was that "we already have a federal parliament to make decisions for all Australians and we don't need more government cost and bureaucracy".
READ MORE:
Nearly a quarter (23 per cent), felt they were concerned that the Voice gives one part of Australia's multicultural community "special privilege above everybody else", 20 per cent said the Voice has the potential to divide Australia.
"The Australian constitution should be one document for ALL Australians," a female reader aged between 60-75 said. "It should not give special mention or privileges to one group of citizens. It has the potential to be divisive."
Another said it was just not needed.
"The Voice could lead us down the road to another unrequired issue and that is a treaty," a male reader aged 40-50 said. "There are already calls for non-Indigenous people to pay reparations and/or rent for living in our own country."
13 per cent appeared torn. These survey respondents indicated they wanted Australia's First Peoples recognised in the constitution, but "worry that the federal government's proposed model gives the Voice unlimited scope to influence public policy beyond Indigenous affairs".
Another 8 per cent said that the government has failed to provide the community with enough information to make an informed decision.
"[The] Labor government has spent too much money on advertisements promoting the 'yes' vote without explaining what the change will be. They cannot answer anything," a female reader aged 40-59 explained.
"On the other hand, those who are opposing the change seem to have a very clear reason as to why they are voting 'no'."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.