The Canberra Raiders have entered a new race to sign David Fifita, after a contract clause presented an opportunity to pounce.
Fifita in March rejected the Raiders' advances to secure his signature, despite them putting forward a three-year deal worth about $900,000 a season.
Fifita opted to stay at the Titans, however, former coach Justin Holbrook's mid-season sacking left the door ajar for the Raiders to have another crack with more money in the coffers since Jack Wighton made the decision in April to join South Sydney next year.
Raiders chief executive Don Furner said the club had approached Fifita's management after they discovered there was an exit clause in his Titans contract linked to Holbrook, who was suddenly sacked two weeks ago.
"We made contact with his management to see if it was true that he did have this get-out clause, and they've since confirmed that he has, so we will continue conversations to see if there's any interest," Furner told The Canberra Times.
"This could be something that falls into our lap, or gives us another opportunity because we went very close to getting him before.
"It was between us and the Titans, and he remained there, which we didn't look at as a loss because he stayed at his own club and we didn't lose out to another club.
"But now he's got to face a new coach coming in and a few other uncertainties, so we will be pursuing it."
Despite reports of a $4 million, four-year deal being tabled, Furner said a contract had not been formally offered to Fifita.
"There has been no offer of dollars or anything like that," he said.
"So I don't know where that came from. We've expressed an interest and will continue discussions."
Canberra coach Ricky Stuart has not been shy in his admiration of Fifita, most recently praising his talents following a strong performance against the Raiders in Canberra's round 18 win over the Titans on Saturday.
The Raiders this week travel to Wollongong to face a struggling St George Illawarra side reeling from consecutive 30-plus point losses.
Canberra will be aiming for its fifth win in six games, and the victory will be that much sweeter going into a bye with a top four spot in its sights.
"A desperate side is a dangerous side," Raiders captain Jarrod Croker said of the Dragons.
"It's big. It's a four-point game for every team that goes into a bye after a win."
The Raiders are set to lean on their forward depth for the game with Corey Horsburgh out on Origin duties with Queensland, Josh Papali'i still injured, and Pasami Saulo's availability in doubt after he copped a category two concussion last weekend.
Youngster Ata Mariota showed he can handle a bigger workload after he made his first NRL start against the Titans, and attracted comparisons to the man he replaced, Papali'i.
"That's a compliment and I'll take it," Mariota said.
"Everyone says that we look the same. It's good to have a bloke like that in your club that I can look up to. I've just got to perform like I did.
"I want to play more NRL games, and get more experience."
