The Canberra Raiders have made a stunning move to enter a new race to sign David Fifita, tabling an upgraded deal just days after Ricky Stuart got a first-hand look what what he's trying to buy.
Fifita is back on the open market after News Corp revealed a clause in his contract opened the door for him to leave the Gold Coast Titans after the club sacked coach Justin Holbrook.
The Titans beat the Raiders in the bid for Fifita's signature in March after the barnstorming representative forward opted to stay put rather than taking a chance in Canberra.
It was a blow for the Raiders' recruitment drive. Stuart had met with Fifita and offered him a three-year deal worth about $900,000 per season.
But a series of unrelated and unexpected events have put the Raiders back in the mix.
The first comes in the form of Jack Wighton. The Raiders were keen to make him a $1 million man with a new deal to stay in the capital, but the Dally M Medal winner decided he wanted to move on and signed with South Sydney.
MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS:
The next was Holbrook's exit. Fifita had a clause in his new Titans deal allowing him to become a free agent if Holbrook was sacked.
And so we come to Monday, two days after Fifita was in sublime form despite the Titans' loss to the Raiders, and all of a sudden the recruitment bid is back on.
"I have spoken to David's manager this morning to put forward our offer," Stuart told News Corp.
"I was informed he is now a free agent and we're obviously very keen, just like last time. He is a tremendous player who would be a perfect fit at this club."
The report says the Raiders have increased their offer from three years to four years.
More to come ...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.