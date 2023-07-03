The 2024 National Folk Festival is setting out to show that three's not a crowd.
This year's festival had two artistic directors - Dave O'Neill and Jo Creswell.
Now mandolinist Michael Sollis, double bass player Holly Downes and violinist Chris Stone, longtime collaborators in the Griffyn Ensemble, are working together to devise the 2024 event.
"Having three co-directors is pretty unusual," Sollis said.
"We wanted it to be collaborative rather than being driven by one individual."
Although the process of seeking artists has just begun, they're off to a good start.
Applications for expressions of interest from artists opened on Sunday and by early Monday afternoon, 20 had already arrived.
Downes, Sollis and Stone met while studying at the Australian National University in the 1990s and have been attending and performing in the festival since they were teenagers.
Sollis, the only native Canberran, bought his first mandolin at the "Nash" and has done everything from cleaning toilets to introducing his four-year old son to Irish ceilis and sea shanties.
Stone first attended the festival when he was 14 and received the Chris Wendt Award for excellence in a young musician.
Downes and her double bass Mortimer have performed with many different groups.
As well as being musicians and composers, each of them has had leadership experience in the arts. Sollis was artistic director, education for Musica Viva. Downes was artistic director of the Majors Creek Festival and Stone was leader of the immersive music camp Stringmania.
All three have collaborated with First Nations artists including The Griffyn Ensemble's Songs from a Stolen Senate, Sollis's collaboration with Warren Williams with One Sky Many Stories, and Stone's orchestration of Gina Williams and Guy Ghouse's Noongar language opera Koolbardi wer Wardong.
They have worked in communities across Australia, and actively support local artists in Canberra through initiatives with groups such as the Young Music Society and Canberra Artists Action Group.
All have their own projects as well as working together so will bring a range of interests and ideas to the festival.
Sollis said he, Downes and Stone wanted to honour the festival's past while also helping to build its future.
They wanted, he said, to listen to the festival community, both artists and attendees, to find out what they were interested in - not just performing and listening to music but conducting and participating in workshops, dances and other activities and events as well as volunteering.
"Something we're really passionate about continuing is to make sure we give artists from across the country ways to use the festival as their own canvas," Sollis said.
In a joint statement, they wrote: "We see the Festival as a tree: our roots are firmly set in our traditions, cultures and histories. We celebrate the strength of the trunk in the present, and foster new growth for the future through diversity, creativity, risk-taking, and youth."
The principles of their artistic vision, they wrote, was founded in artistic vibrancy and engagement, integration between performers and audiences, inclusivity and sustainability to develop folk communities and cultures.
They want to keep the festival - which began in Melbourne in 1967 and settled in Canberra in 1992 - going strong.
For more information on the National Folk Festival see folkfestival.org.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
