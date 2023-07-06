This week is your last chance to see the award-winning international hit musical that follows the incredible real-life journey of 7000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The locals extended help and compassion to the sudden influx of people. The show is inspired by some of the true stories that took place - relationships formed and lost, language barriers and prejudices overcome, and more. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics) travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world. It's on at the Canberra Theatre, various dates and times, and finishes on July 9, 2022. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.