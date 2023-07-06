The Canberra Times
Weekender July 7 to 9, 2023: Enjoy Winter in the City and more

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
July 6 2023 - 11:30am
Charlie Nicholson and Imogen Davies, both 11, hit up the ice skating rink in Civic Square during the Winter in the City festival. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Charlie Nicholson and Imogen Davies, both 11, hit up the ice skating rink in Civic Square during the Winter in the City festival. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

1. Winter in the City:

In Ainslie Place, slide down an eight-metre toboggan slide, build snow sculptures or make snow angels. In Civic Square, step onto an ice-skating rink. Winter Enchantment gives children the chance to skate, play and interact with some of their favourite enchanting characters in a magical Winter Wonderland. On Saturday, July 8, Canberra's Boogie Wonderland lets you take to the retro rink and frolic in the snow for a winter night to remember. And there's more to experience. See: winter.inthecity.com.au.

