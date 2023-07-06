In Ainslie Place, slide down an eight-metre toboggan slide, build snow sculptures or make snow angels. In Civic Square, step onto an ice-skating rink. Winter Enchantment gives children the chance to skate, play and interact with some of their favourite enchanting characters in a magical Winter Wonderland. On Saturday, July 8, Canberra's Boogie Wonderland lets you take to the retro rink and frolic in the snow for a winter night to remember. And there's more to experience. See: winter.inthecity.com.au.
This week is your last chance to see the award-winning international hit musical that follows the incredible real-life journey of 7000 air passengers who became grounded in Gander, Newfoundland in Canada in the wake of the September 11 tragedy. The locals extended help and compassion to the sudden influx of people. The show is inspired by some of the true stories that took place - relationships formed and lost, language barriers and prejudices overcome, and more. Award-winning husband and wife duo David Hein and Irene Sankoff (book, music and lyrics) travelled to Newfoundland and interviewed thousands of locals, compiling their stories to share with the world. It's on at the Canberra Theatre, various dates and times, and finishes on July 9, 2022. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Renowned Australian stage star Robyn Archer is bringing her formidable talents to uncover the hidden gems of Australian music. From convict lament to Bon Scott, Kate Miller Heidke and First Nations songwriters, she will take the audience on a melodic journey. Joining her on stage are the piano accordion virtuoso George Butrumlis, Cameron Goodall on guitar, and Enio Pozzebon on keyboards. The Playhouse, Canberra Theatre Centre, Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at 7.30pm. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
Laura Wade's comedy is about Judy's quest to be the perfect 1950s housewife to her husband Johnny. The problem is, they're living in 2018 and reality keeps rearing its ugly head. Canberra REP's production is in its final weekend at Canberra REP Theatre (Theatre 3) until July 8. See: canberrarep.org.au.
This immersive concert film is screening at Dendy Canberra on Friday, July 7 at 7pm. With jaw-dropping visuals and a captivating set list of fan favorites as well as unreleased remixes, see one of electronic music's biggest acts as you've never seen them before. See: dendy.com.au.
The jazz band's third studio album I Didn't Get To Where I Am Today has just been released and they will be launching it at Smith's Alternative on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 7pm (doors open 6.30pm). See: smithsalternative.com.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.