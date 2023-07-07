The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

PBS Building administration timeline shows history and lead up to company's collapse

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PBS Building signage pictured at the Belconnen Markets construction site in March 2022. Picture by Brittney Levinson
PBS Building signage pictured at the Belconnen Markets construction site in March 2022. Picture by Brittney Levinson

From the outside, the collapse of PBS Building appeared to happen suddenly, with little warning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.