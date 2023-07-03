Perhaps it's even more ironic that one of the favourite memories from my own sporting childhood involves me and my girl gang doing just that. I played soccer at school (I actually played every sport on offer at school, it was always a good way to get out of class). We weren't very flash at all. One day we headed over to Bathurst to play Bathurst High School, our rivals in many, many things. Most of us were in about Year 9 or 10. And the game was played inside Bathurst jail. Yep. Pouring rain, teenage girls, white t-shirts, inmates watching. What could go wrong? Well, nothing did. I think we won. But 40 years on, and for all the sports I've played since, I have never played in front of such an enthusiastic and vocal crowd.