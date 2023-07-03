Times Past: July 4, 1985

Autographs are a hot commodity and in 1985 The Canberra Times reported on the value comparison between Australian politicians and music mega stars.
Bob Hawke's [autograph] fetched about $5, Malcolm Fraser's $50, while Bo Derek's and Olivia Newton John's were worth thousands.
Autographs were worth money, and while values vary with the popularity of the person, selling the autographs of famous people was a growing industry in Australia.
But the real market at the time was England, where autographs and memorabilia fetched huge prices and Royal family in-laws were not above jumping on the autograph bandwagon.
In Australia, as in the rest of the world, Royal signatures were worth considerably less than autographs of film or pop stars. According to auctioneer Antony Davies, an autograph by Princess Diana, the most popular member of the royal family, would bring $25, and a signed photograph $80. Queen Elizabeth, depending on how many flourishes she gave her signature, would fetch between $60 and $80. The Beatles, still reigning in the autograph stakes, would be between $100 and $1000.
Olivia Newton John's signed gold record from the film Xanadu was bought for $1200. Other Australians' signatures and what they were worth: Captain Cook letters $20,000; Ned Kelly signature $7000; and Sir Donald Bradman $500.
