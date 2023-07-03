Times Past: July 4, 1985

In Australia, as in the rest of the world, Royal signatures were worth considerably less than autographs of film or pop stars. According to auctioneer Antony Davies, an autograph by Princess Diana, the most popular member of the royal family, would bring $25, and a signed photograph $80. Queen Elizabeth, depending on how many flourishes she gave her signature, would fetch between $60 and $80. The Beatles, still reigning in the autograph stakes, would be between $100 and $1000.