The Canberra Times
Home/News/Photos

Socials: International Gin Festival

By Canberra Times
July 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Gin Distillers Association announced the first ever International Gin Festival was coming to Canberra in 2023. This exclusive event was an opportunity for gin lovers to sip, sample and savour some of the world's best gins, with a delicious mix of Australian and imported craft gins. There were 40 companies with 120 different gins, plus master classes for the three-hour sessions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Photos
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.