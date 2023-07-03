Socials: International Gin Festival

The Australian Gin Distillers Association announced the first ever International Gin Festival was coming to Canberra in 2023. This exclusive event was an opportunity for gin lovers to sip, sample and savour some of the world's best gins, with a delicious mix of Australian and imported craft gins. There were 40 companies with 120 different gins, plus master classes for the three-hour sessions.
