This is branded content for the ACT Government.
Experience a winter wonderland in Canberra's city centre with real snow at this year's Winter in the City.
This year's event is bigger than ever before with a snow play area, tobogganing and snow sculpture competitions.
"From ice-skating in the open air to hurling down the eight-metre toboggan slide, Winter in the City offers people of all ages a fun and unique experience in the City Centre," City Renewal Authority Place Experience Manager Jen Ramsay said.
"It has been wonderful to see so many people - particularly young children with their parents and carers - delighting in the snow and creating a festive atmosphere."
The event is on now and runs until 16 July, inviting people to embrace the Canberra winter, rug up and spend time with friends and family.
There are also plenty of winter treats available, such as hot chocolates, marshmallows, and hot apple cider, as well as about 20 local business deals and discounts on offer to help celebrate the event.
Ms Ramsay said there are some special events for the over 18s.
"This year we are running late-night over 18s dance parties on the ice, which will be the first events of their kind in the City Centre," Ms Ramsay said.
"But whether you're attending the early bird or late-night sessions, we encourage you to make a day of it and explore the many nearby shops, cafes and restaurants."
More experiences at Winter in the City include:
Snow Play
Daily in Ainslie Place
For the first time, the festival is bringing snow to the City Centre. The Snow Play ticketed sessions give you 90-minute access to an unforgettable winter experience.
Ice Skating
Daily in Civic Square
This festival's favourite is back. Feel the ice beneath your feet as you glide across an ice-skating rink in the City Centre. Kanga ice skating supports can be hired for the little ones.
Winter Enchantment
Saturdays and Sundays at 10.45am in Civic Square and Ainslie Place
Little ones visiting the festival can meet some of their favourite enchanting characters in a magical Winter Wonderland.
Snow Sculpture Competitions
Saturdays and Sundays at 2.15pm in Ainslie Place
Time to get creative! Get your mittens on and enter the festival's Snow Sculpture Competition. Finalists get free entry to the grand final on 16 July and the chance to win some amazing prizes.
Boogie Wonderland
Saturday, 8 July from 8pm to 11pm in Civic Square and Ainslie Place
Like to ice skate? Like to boogie? Then come glide and groove the night away at Boogie Wonderland. The event includes specialty cocktails, funky tunes and even a best dressed competition with prizes. Remember: the theme is retro chic.
Whiteout
Saturday, 15 July from 8pm to 11pm in Civic Square and Ainslie Place
Dress up in white for the festival's Whiteout Party and enjoy dancing on the ice, cocktails, roasted marshmallows and playing in the snow with your mates.
Jazida Pop-up Party
Friday, 14 July from 5pm to 7.30pm in Civic Square
Get a taste of circus, drag, cabaret, fan dancing and more at this pop-up party at the festival. There will be DJ sets before and after the 1.5-hour show, so the tunes keep coming.
View all the events and purchase ticket here.
