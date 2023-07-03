Canberra may be getting its own version of Monopoly but it's an Englishman who is quite possibly the most excited about it.
Neil Scallan is the current Guinness World Record holder for the largest collection of Monopoly boards. When the record was recorded in September 2018, the total was 2249. Now, his collection has grown to 3860 different boards - with another 100 boards set to be shipped to him in the coming weeks.
And by the time Canberra's board comes out in March next year, Scallan says the collection will be well over 4000 different sets of the popular board game.
"I'm going to have to try and speak to Guinness to see if we can try and get them to come back out when we've got 4000 boards together," he says.
"The issue for me is I have to stop some time because I'm running out of space to put them and my girlfriend's patience. I'm sure she's going to hit me over the head with one of these Monopoly sets - death by Monopoly."
Scallan has everything from TV show adaptations of the game - the most recent of which that he's posted about on his social media being Ted Lasso - to food items such as Haribo gummy bears and even two copies of the Vegemite edition.
But the collector has got a soft spot for the city editions of Monopoly because that's how his collection started.
While on holiday about 22 years ago, Scallan found a Monopoly board that featured all of the tourist destinations that he had visited.
"I used to buy stickers and magnets and postcards of the attractions but it was all on the Monopoly board," he says.
"So I brought it home and started collecting one from every place I travelled. I've since kept the travelling down because I was spending too much on the Monopoly boards, and just stuck to collecting the boards.
"I can't even remember where that first Monopoly board was from, now.
"But someone in Belgium once said that they're all like works of art because they're all so different. They all have a picture of where they're from. Canberra will most likely have Parliament House or something like that."
The Canberra Monopoly Board is far from being finalised, with Canberrans invited to comment via the Canberra Monopoly Facebook page, or through emailing info@winningmoves.com.au with their suggestions of what to include.
As well as the usual tourist attractions - Parliament House, the National Gallery of Australia and the Arboretum - Canberrans have already suggested restaurants including Akiba, Brodburger and Old Canberra Inn, the Mount Majura Solar Farm, a collective square for all of the capital's roundabouts, and the Shine Dome. As for the playing pieces, there have been many requests for the Belconnen Owl and a bus shelter.
One thing is for sure, however, that no matter what the board includes, Scallan will be buying one. He just may not play it.
Aside from a couple of boards in his collection, Scallan's Monopoly sets remain unopened. For the boards he does play with, he does have a few strategies to win.
"You need to stick to 90 minutes, say and not do a 24-hour session," he says.
"I'm sure you've had your fun out of it by that stage and you've given everyone the evil eye.
"I normally try and buy all the utilities and the train stations because they are always the ones that fall on the most.
"And I always think you need to get the ones just after the jail because normally everyone goes to jail so when they come out, then you always get your money from them."
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
