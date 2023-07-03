While American sportswriter Grantland Rice had gridiron in mind when he first penned the words "it's not whether you win or lose, but how you play the game", the truism was almost immediately applied to cricket.
That is because since the earliest days of the Marylebone Cricket Club, which was established in 1787, the game's practitioners have aspired to the highest standards of sportsmanship.
The expression "it's just not cricket" has long been used as a descriptor of ill-bred, ignorant and unbecoming conduct.
This is why the reported harassment of Australian cricketers while they were walking back to their dressing room through the Lord's Long Room on Sunday was such a shock. Entry to this venue during a Test match is a mark of high favour reserved for a privileged few. Unless you are an MCC member, the lucky guest of one, or a dignitary invited by the club you don't get a look in.
One of the pluses for the great and the good is they have direct contact with the lions of the sport. The white-clad gladiators pass through their ranks as they leave for and depart from the field of play. It is a unique proximity to cricket greatness they enjoy and something denied to the masses.
In exchange for this exalted privilege, these privileged few should be held to the highest standard of behaviour. Sledging opposition players returning from the field of play for simply having played by the rules should be beyond the pale.
That is precisely what is shown to have happened when the Australians adjourned for lunch on day five of the second Test.
The Australians had already had to endure gutless chants of "same old Aussies, same old cheats" from a "barmy army" that had whipped itself into a frenzy after Alex Carey quite legitimately stumped Jonny Bairstow.
While they would have expected that on entering the honoured haven that is the Long Room the vilification would stop, that was not to be.
At one point, a security guard had to get between Usman Khawaja and a ticket holder after the Australian attempted to question the man about what he had just said.
It has also been reported that David Warner became caught up in what one writer called "a light scrum" involving another ticket holder and a security guard.
The poor sportsmanship does not end there either. Matters have been made worse by English captain Ben Stokes' claim he would have withdrawn the appeal (for Bairstow to be declared out) if he had been in Australia's shoes. Stuff and nonsense. Extensive video footage of English wicketkeepers trying to do exactly the same thing to Australian batsmen in this and previous Ashes series is now circulating widely on social media.
Bairstow was the author of his own misfortune. He walked before the ball was declared dead and paid the price.
It is unfortunate that rather than choosing to respect the umpire's decision, as true sportsmen and women always do, the English players and their backers have tried to throw the blame back on what is demonstrably the better team.
How much longer is Australia going to have put up with the fallout from sandpaper gate? Why isn't the MCC appalled by the behaviour of some of its own?
Perhaps most disappointing of all is English coach Brendon McCullum's strong hint his players would boycott post-match beers with the Australians because they are in such a tiff. That's about as good as saying you are going to take your bat and ball and go home.
The best response Australia can make to this unsportsmanlike nonsense is to follow Sir Henry Newbolt's sage advice to "Play up! Play up! And play the game".
Let's make it three from three.
