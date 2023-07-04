Sure, it's the Ashes, but it's also just a game

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Hello! My name is Jenna Price and I'm borrowing the burrow while our regular monotreme John Hanscombe wanders the bush. And city.
Day Five. The Ashes. On the couch way after my usual bedtime to watch Australia grab the urn with two hands (OK, just a tiny bit ahead of myself). Already annoyed after the disallowed catch on day four and a few missed opportunities here and there, England's wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow ducks the last bowl - a short-ball - of a Cameron Green over and then walks out of his crease. The over was not over. Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey throws the ball back at the stumps and Bairstow is out. O. U. T.
There's mayhem on the field. My spouse and I look at each other and go: "Of course, he's out." This is because neither of us is an actual umpire. The real umpires agree with us. And hell freezes over or, as we can now describe it, the Lord's crowd's collective stiff upper lip quivers and then contorts, shouting abuse aplenty.
It's Lord's, the home of the MCC, the Marylebone Cricket Club. It takes 29 years to become a full-blown member. The club tie is affectionately called the egg-and-bacon and, I swear to God, it's the ugliest neck attire I've ever seen, made worse by the matching blazers and hats. But it's tradition, so therefore untouchable.
This is, by all accounts, an upper-class crowd, and the rep is all gentility and courtesy. Instead, three hours of horror followed. Australians loudly labelled cheats (yes we are, sometimes. But not this time). Now, the MCC has suspended three members over allegations of abusive behaviour towards Australian players in the Lord's pavilion during the lunch break on day five of the second Test. Utter losers.
These members are the most privileged of all those who have privilege. It's the Bethlehem of Batting and Bowling. And those in the Long Room, where this all happened, have the very good fortune to have actual contact with players of both teams. Instead of respecting the excellence, respecting the players, it turned into verbal abuse and, in some instances, physical abuse. I love that David Warner and Usman Khawaja, tried to talk to the abusers. Brave and crazy. As Gideon Haigh wrote in the Times: "The frisson from hearing a player's spikes on the hardwood floor is one of cricket's glories. They will not have it long, however, if blimps and prigs want to vent fury on their visitors because they are unaware of the laws that ... checks notes ... their own club sets for the world. And what could be a worse look in the week of the Equity in Cricket report than puce-faced, dim-bulb snobs picking fights with a placid, softly-spoken Muslim player? Chaps, pull yourselves together.
As the Echidna's favourite cricket podcasters, The Final Word's Geoff Lemon and Adam Collins, say: "It was feral, genuinely feral. It was gross. I'm disappointed and I'm sad about it and some people will say, I'm weak and I'm precious. I don't like there being so much anger and angst and antagonism."
Sure, it's the Ashes but it's also just a game, a foolish game. And look, I wouldn't say - couldn't say - Australians behave better. Who has not been to a game and shouted unkind things at an umpire, usually about eyesight and hearing.
Gordon McLeod, chair of the Warrnambool & District Cricket Association, tells Echidna he's seen bad behaviour but nothing where real action had to be taken against perpetrators. He reminds me it's a smaller crowd (although I'd say that even when it's just your local club it feels personal). Peter Huey, club president of the Norths Cricket Club Cairns, gets the passion but was surprised.
"I'd heard that they were very respectful about anything at all to do with cricket. I'd say at a local level we deal with it better over here than how they dealt with it over there. I'm nearly 50 but these guys are in their sixties, seventies and eighties. I thought they might have had a little bit more demeanour than that."
Didn't he ever get worked up?
"I played pretty hard when I fielded at short leg. I'm known for a bit of chirp."
And that's a long way distant from the noise at Lord's.
THEY SAID IT: "I can't imagine we'll be having a beer with them any time soon," Brendon McCullum, coach of the English cricket team.
YOU SAID IT: John plunged right into the "whole stinking mess" unearthed by NSW ICAC. He'd met Gladys Berejiklian and said she seemed decent. Much like our readers, he wanted to understand how badly he'd misread her.
David said: "I want to feel for Gladys. She was, overall, a very good Premier during some very difficult times. She was, however, corrupt or corrupted. And she was found out. And her legacy is shot. I hope the new anti-corruption watchdog will discourage this kind of hubris and behaviour. High time."
Arthur wrote: "Perhaps I am becoming cynical in my old age but I doubt if anything will ever keep the bastards honest."
Stuart: "Gladys isn't the first, nor the last woman to pick the wrong partner. It's such a shame."
And Claire is still furious about those who hate on Boomers: "Funny! Boomers have never had any handouts. No superannuation paid by employer in early working life, no first home buyers, no child care subsidy, no maternity leave, for just a few. No family holidays. Mum and dad both worked and still struggled, My first home was a fibro ex-housing commission. Furnished from the op shop and hand me downs. Had to work full time plus four nights a week and have boarders. No new clothes, haircuts or other treats. Worked from 16 and retired when I could afford it at 72. Sorry I am so greedy and selfish."
Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.
