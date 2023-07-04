Sure, it's the Ashes, but it's also just a game

These members are the most privileged of all those who have privilege. It's the Bethlehem of Batting and Bowling. And those in the Long Room, where this all happened, have the very good fortune to have actual contact with players of both teams. Instead of respecting the excellence, respecting the players, it turned into verbal abuse and, in some instances, physical abuse. I love that David Warner and Usman Khawaja, tried to talk to the abusers. Brave and crazy. As Gideon Haigh wrote in the Times: "The frisson from hearing a player's spikes on the hardwood floor is one of cricket's glories. They will not have it long, however, if blimps and prigs want to vent fury on their visitors because they are unaware of the laws that ... checks notes ... their own club sets for the world. And what could be a worse look in the week of the Equity in Cricket report than puce-faced, dim-bulb snobs picking fights with a placid, softly-spoken Muslim player? Chaps, pull yourselves together.