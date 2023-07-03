The next generation in men's bladder health

The next generation in men's bladder health

This is branded content for Seipel Group.

Is it your prostate or your bladder?

Half of middle-aged men experience Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms (LUTS) including poor or intermittent urine stream; straining to urinate; a sudden powerful urge to urinate or waking up multiple times during the night to go to the toilet.

These symptoms used to be blamed on the prostate until some ground-breaking research showed that half the time they were, in fact, due to a bladder problem.

The prostate is adjacent to the bladder and these organs do have an impact on each other which can confuse the origin of symptoms.

Generally speaking, male urinary symptoms including difficulty emptying/voiding - such as hesitancy, intermittency, weak stream, dribbling and the feeling that the bladder hasn't fully emptied - are due to prostate enlargement.

Nocturia - or going frequently through the night - may be due to the prostate but it may equally be due to a bladder storage problem of overactive bladder (OAB).

Increased urinary urgency, frequency and accidents if the toilet isn't reached in time, are down to the bladder.

So men's urinary health is best supported with a combination of prostate care and bladder support.

This is why Australian research and development focused nutraceutical company, Seipel Group, formulated Prorox®.

Prorox® supports men's urinary health with a combination of prostate care and bladder support. Picture supplied

Prorox® is a patented proprietary blend that includes a full dose of Seipel Group's bladder control formula, Urox®, which has been shown in clinical research to reduce symptoms of urinary urgency, frequency, and incontinence, and it halves those night-time toilet trips within eight weeks.*

It also includes Saw palmetto which supports the prostate (extensive research shows its effectiveness); and zinc, selenium and vitamin D3, which are essential nutrients for prostate health.

Seipel specialises in bladder health and has been committed to the best research with the best universities to get the best results.

Prorox® is recognised as a leading-edge supplement with over 20 years of research and development, 14 clinical trials and it has scientifically proven results.

It's the next generation in male urinary care, and research has shown it works. Improvements are seen in as little as two weeks, but it sometimes takes up to eight weeks to realise the full benefits.

Half of middle-aged men experience Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms that can impact on their quality of life. Picture Istock.

This is because the formula improves bladder control by improving bladder muscle strength and, just as when you work out in the gym to build muscle, it requires repetition over time. For best results ongoing daily use is encouraged.

So if you're reading this and are frustrated by how often you get the urge to urinate, or are tired of waking up during the night for the toilet (one of the most bothersome bladder symptoms) try Prorox® for stronger bladder control and more restful sleep. That leads to having more energy during the day which supports better quality of life. And that is also a proven result.*

Recommended dosage. Take two capsules daily for optimum benefits. Prorox® is available at Terry White Chemmart, Blooms the Chemist, Life Pharmacy Group, Capital Chemist Group and all leading pharmacies.

For more information call 1300-734-735, email info@seipelgroup.com, or visit uroxbladderhealth.com.au