Audit to identify long-term plan for ACT community health facility upgrades

By Jasper Lindell
July 4 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra's ageing community health facilities will be the subject of an audit. Picture by Jamila Toderas
Ageing community health facilities will be the subject of a review to inform a long-term program of upgrades, a new infrastructure plan for Canberra's health system reveals.

