NRL general manager of football Graham Annesley has launched a stunning counter-attack at the "ridiculous" uproar over the bunker's no-try decision against David Fifita in round 18.
The Titans star was denied a try after a review from the bunker in the first half of Canberra's 26-22 win over Gold Coast on Saturday afternoon found he had pushed Raiders half Jamal Fogarty before scoring.
Annesley didn't hold back in his weekly briefing reviewing the round's contentious refereeing decisions, slamming the coverage of the incident.
"The amount of derogatory comment about this decision is so out of kilter with what actually happened," Annesley started.
"You would think this decision by the bunker was the greatest injustice ever perpetrated on a team since we've had video assistance.
"I've read and heard things like 'diabolical', 'the Titans were dudded', 'unbelievable', 'the worst call of the year', that 'Jamal Fogarty deliberately stopped', that 'Fifita just brushes past him'."
Annesley said the "confected outrage" over the no-try decision brought the game into disrepute, and he vehemently defended his referees.
"It's just so over-the-top and, to be frank, it brings our game into disrepute," he said.
"Because they don't take the time to examine things properly. I'd be happy if they just said, 'Well that's a tight decision, it'll be interesting to see what the bunker comes up with here'.
"Why would anyone want to work in the bunker, why would anyone want to be a referee when they're subject to this sort of attack over something that is perfectly defendable. It's just ridiculous, frankly."
Annesley produced new angles of the moment in question that kept the Raiders ahead 12-6 going into the second half.
It clearly showed Fogarty was pulled back by Fifita, and the Canberra No.7 was still in motion contesting for the live ball.
"It's a funny way of 'stopping', if you ask me," Annesley mused.
"He's still trying to get the ball or kick it dead. So to say he's not contesting or he's stopped, I don't know what people were watching.
"Yes they're on a collision course, but Dave Fifita is all over him and that's a handful of jersey that he's got dragging it down.
"He doesn't brush past him or make incidental contact.
"Even if there's a case to say Fogarty is escorting and deliberately trying to block Fifita, that's not for David Fifita to decide, that's for the referee to decide.
"You can't just grab players and throw them aside to get to the ball."
