Less than one week after Post Malone announced he was bringing his If Y'all Weren't Here I'd Be Crying world tour to Australia, it has been confirmed he will be headlining Spilt Milk.
On Tuesday morning the Canberra-born music festival announced its line-up, which will be headlined by the American musician.
Recently teasing fans with a snippet from his forthcoming album Austin, Spilt Milk will be the Grammy-nominated singer's first Australian festival appearance since 2018 and will see him bring his full-throttle energy of chart-topping tracks like Sunflower, Wow, Rockstar, I Like You and more. It will be his Spilt Milk debut.
Joining Post Malone on the line-up will be Dom Dolla, Latto, Tkay Maizda, Cub Sport, Lastlings, Aitch, Ocean Alley, Peach PRC and more.
Officially Australia's fastest-selling music, food and arts festival, Spilt Milk is returning for its biggest-ever tour, heading to Canberra on November 25, Gold Coast on November 26 and Ballarat on December 2, before making its debut in Perth on December 3.
With a reputation of selling out within days, if not hours from release, Spilt Milk maintained its track record in 2022 after exhausting tickets for all three shows in under seven days.
One of Australia's hottest exports and now chart topper Dom Dolla is set to bring his high-voltage hits including Rhyme Dust, Eat Your Man and Take It to this year's Spilt Milk. Meanwhile, Latto, the US-musician fresh from her electric entrance to the hip-hop world, will bring hits such as Big Energy and Put It On Da Floor Again to the stage.
Tkay Maidza - who heads out on tour with Lizzo this month - joins the party with her trio of stellar EPs and esteemed electronic icon, Chris Lake will be dropping his dance-floor heaters.
Joining the list of international imports, Irish singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy, will play his Spilt Milk debut, along with UK rapper and 2023 Brit Award winner Aitch.
As the only touring festival in Australia to sell out in 2022 and with a stellar lineup for 2023, tickets will be more in-demand than ever.
Music fans should head to spilt-milk.com.au to register for presale access, before tickets are released at 8am, July 11.
Fans who miss out on the presale will have a second chance at tickets with general admission release at 8am on July 13.
