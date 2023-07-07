Tom Cruise has been doing the rounds promoting his latest blockbuster, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.
The cast of this seventh instalment in the action-packed franchise have been jet-setting across the globe to drum up publicity for the film, including a stop in Sydney which coincided with the star's 61st birthday.
Cruise has managed to jam a whole lot of good movies into those 61 years, and there's very few duds in there.
His career kicked off in the early 80s with a few largely forgotten films, until The Outsiders came along in 1983. Helmed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Outsiders was a true ensemble, and Cruise starred alongside other up-and-comers including Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez.
As successful as those folks became, none reached the stratosphere of Cruise. Probably because he followed the popular film with lead roles in the likes of Risky Business and All the Right Moves (both also 1983), Ridley Scott's fantasy Legend (1985) and then the big one. The huge one. The pop culture-influencing one.
From one Scott brother to the next, Cruise took the lead in Tony Scott's Top Gun in 1986. As Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, his cheeky style and cool bravado elevated Tom Cruise to another level and phrases like "I feel the need, the need for speed" and "you can be my wingman anytime" entered the cultural lexicon. The enduring popularity of the fighter jet action film was proven last year with the release of sequel Top Gun: Maverick, which was the second highest-grossing film of 2022, behind Avatar: The Way of Water.
Its popularity can only be rivalled in Cruise's filmography by the character he's played on more occasions - Ethan Hunt. It all kicked off in 1996 with Cruise's first output as producer - Mission: Impossible.
The series allows Cruise to show-off what has become his trademark as an actor - completing dangerous stunts himself. Memorably in the first film, he dangled from a wire in a heart-pounding set-piece where Hunt was trying to steal a floppy disc from the CIA. Part of the stunt required the actor to drop and prevent himself from touching the floor without making a sound.
Mission Impossible II was, unfortunately, pretty terrible (one of those few aforementioned duds), so the less said about that the better, but the franchise was reignited in 2006 with JJ Abrams' Mission Impossible III. This one featured one of the more remarkable Hunt-on-the-run scenes.
Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol took the series to a whole new level in 2011 as Cruise scaled the Burj Khalifa - the world's tallest building - in Dubai. But, of course, things would continue to fly to new heights in the next two instalments. In Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation Cruise hangs onto the outside of a cargo plane as it takes off, and in Mission Impossible: Fallout, he completes a HALO jump.
The latest instalment sees him complete arguably the most dangerous stunt yet - riding a motorcycle off a cliff into a parachute jump. Crazy stuff.
The Mummy (2017), which co-starred Russell Crowe as Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, was supposed to launch a franchise but it was not particularly enjoyable, so that died in the water.
Aussies probably remember Tom's trio of films with ex-wife Nicole Kidman particularly well. It started in 1990 with car racing drama Days of Thunder (in which Cruise has a story credit), another Tony Scott film. Rumour has it Cruise hand-picked Nicole to play his love interest after watching her in Dead Calm. They next starred together in Ron Howard's 1992 land rush epic Far and Away, as two Irish folks with dreams of settling in America. Then there was the long-gestating, highly controversial Stanley Kubrick mind-bender Eyes Wide Shut. Probably best remembered for that scene (you know it, and you've never looked at a Venetian mask the same way again), the dark, down-the-rabbit-hole film came in 1999, marking the end of Tom and Nicole's collaborations.
Cruise also had a fruitful collaboration with Steven Spielberg on a pair of sci-fi films, starring in Minority Report in 2002, and War of the Worlds in 2005.
While Cruise is normally the headline act in all his films, he has occasionally taken a supporting role. He memorably donned a balding hairpiece and fake "fat hands" to play the sleazy Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder (2008), joined Meryl Streep and Robert Redford in Lions for Lambs (2007), became a glam-rock star in musical Rock of Ages (2012) and played second fiddle to Brad Pitt in the sumptuous 1994 classic Interview with the Vampire.
But some of the most enjoyable, rewatchable Cruise flicks are dramas. He earned Oscar nominations for his work in Oliver Stone's veteran film Born on the Fourth of July (1989), as support in Paul Thomas Anderson's weird and wonderful Magnolia (1999) and for his delightful turn as a sports agent in Cameron Crowe's Jerry Maguire (1996).
He worked again with Crowe in the strange but memorable Vanilla Sky (2001), and starred alongside Dustin Hoffman in Best Picture winner Rain Man in 1988, the same year he worked with Aussie Bryan Brown on Cocktail.
Historical epic The Last Samurai (2003), from director Edward Zwick, was another of Cruise's most enjoyable and moving dramas, while dramatic thriller Collateral (2004) saw Cruise in a rare antagonist role alongside Jamie Foxx.
Sydney Pollack's The Firm, a John Grisham adaptation from 1993, mixed legal drama with action and featured a host of top-notch supporting actors alongside the young Cruise.
But the very best, it could be argued, is Aaron Sorkin's first work as writer - the film which gave us the immortal line "you can't handle the truth": A Few Good Men. Directed by Rob Reiner, the film saw Cruise as a hotshot military young lawyer, pitted against an arrogant and entitled Jack Nicholson in a case revolving around the death of a young Marine at Guantanamo Bay. It's a perfect film, with perfect performances, and a perfect cast which also features Demi Moore and Kevin Bacon.
Catch Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 in cinemas from Saturday, July 8.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
