Aussies probably remember Tom's trio of films with ex-wife Nicole Kidman particularly well. It started in 1990 with car racing drama Days of Thunder (in which Cruise has a story credit), another Tony Scott film. Rumour has it Cruise hand-picked Nicole to play his love interest after watching her in Dead Calm. They next starred together in Ron Howard's 1992 land rush epic Far and Away, as two Irish folks with dreams of settling in America. Then there was the long-gestating, highly controversial Stanley Kubrick mind-bender Eyes Wide Shut. Probably best remembered for that scene (you know it, and you've never looked at a Venetian mask the same way again), the dark, down-the-rabbit-hole film came in 1999, marking the end of Tom and Nicole's collaborations.