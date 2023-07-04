When it comes to English cricket, you just can't avoid the word "class".
Class, that is, not in the sense of "Steve Smith is a class act" but in the sense of "English cricket is riddled with upper-class twits behaving badly".
The Long Room at Lord's is one of those bastions of the English upper class. It's one of those places where the Sir Bufton Tuftons of the faded world of English elitism can sit and imbibe and imagine that the Empire hasn't quite gone, old boy. And imbibe.
It is, the Lord's PR blurb says (not that they think of it that way): "A magnificent backdrop for elegant dinners, lunches and receptions, its walls are lined with fine paintings celebrating the game from the 18th century to the present day.
"The adjoining Long Room Bar may also be used as a characterful drinks reception area for Long Room occasions."
Yes, indeed.
So when a clutch of Sir Buftons clashed with Australian players in the hallowed space, the confrontation was about class.
The chant in the ground outside was of "Same old Aussies, always cheating" - dishonesty, the old cheap jibe against Australia and its now honoured convict past. The rest of the world knows the world has moved on - but not in the Long Room.
No matter how much they pretend otherwise, English cricket is dominated by class. They do have to let the oiks in because cricket needs the money but the ungentlemanly gentlemen in the Long Room really don't like doing so.
The Scottish cricket tragic and marvellous political commentator Alex Massie puts it well: "The spectacle of MCC members, blazered and red-trousered, booing and abusing the Australian players as they progressed through the Long Room offered something to almost everyone.
"The gentlemanly classes were, on the whole, embarrassed by this; rustics and provincials overjoyed. Non-U England revelled in U-England's disgrace, delighted to see that, as long suspected, these people were no different from - and certainly no better than - anyone else".
Posh people behaving badly is a delight. "As so often in the past, this was a Gentlemen and Players situation in which it swiftly became clear that not all Gentlemen are actually gentlemen. (As a friend observed this morning, some of them went to Harrow.)"
As opposed to Eton. In the upper-echelons of English society, true diversity is where not absolutely everyone went to Eton or Oxford and Cambridge. Some went to Harrow and, God help us, Durham.
Two weeks ago, a devastating report on the state of English cricket was published. The 317-page report by the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket concluded that:
You get the picture. And if that's the broad picture, imagine the Long Room at Lord's.
Three years ago, the cricket writer Scyld Berry who has covered the game for almost 50 years noted that the top-six batsmen for the second Test against Pakistan, and nine of the total XI, were the products of a fee-paying education.
The truth is that cricket in England is not a game of the people. It is a game watched - but not played - by some of the common people.
Cricket needs the money but the toffs don't really like the people whose money they need.
As the Daily Mail headline had it 10 years ago: "Kick out the Great Unwashed! MCC member's plea as hallowed Lord's Pavilion is invaded by Twenty20 cricket fans".
"John Fingleton - a Lord's stalwart - has joined a number of his fellow Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) members in voicing horror at the 'rabble' who attend the popular Twenty20 matches at the ground in London's St John's Wood.
"In an extraordinary rant posted on the club's noticeboard, Mr Fingleton has expressed fury at having the 19th century Pavilion invaded by what he called 'the great unwashed'."
Give me Australia any day.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
