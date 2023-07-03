PricewaterhouseCoopers has reached a binding deal with Allegro Funds to divest its public sector business for $1.
The new business will be known as Scyne Advisory, and will result in the transfer of about 130 former PwC partners and 1750 staff, though the parties say it will be fully independent of the Big Four firm.
Scyne Advisory will only advise the public sector and its agencies, but politicians and experts remain concerned about potential conflicts of interest.
Allegro Funds announced it had reached binding term sheet with PwC on the sale of the business on Tuesday, with the transaction to have an effective date of July 1.
"Scyne Advisory and PwC are engaging with governments to transition and re-establish the new business' position on procurement panels," its statement on Tuesday read.
The private equity investor expects to invest more than $100 million into the new business.
PwC Australia's acting chief executive officer Kristin Stubbins said parties would aim to wrap up talks by the end of August.
"This next step in the process of the divestiture will provide clarity for our people and our government clients.
"We will work quickly with Allegro to conclude the transaction by the end of August, while at the same time focusing on providing stability for our clients and staff in our corporate and private sector business."
The Department of Finance has said it will "carefully consider the implications of these changes for existing and future contracting arrangements".
The move follows a decision by the Tax Practitioner's Board to ban PwC Australia's then-head of international tax Peter-John Collins from practicing as a tax agent for two years.
Mr Collins allegedly shared confidential information on Australia's multinational tax avoidance strategy with staff at the firm, after a confidential Treasury consultation.
Emails tabled in Parliament in May revealed 63 people had received the confidential information, prompting Treasury to refer the matter to the Australian Federal Police to consider the commencement of a criminal investigation.
Announcing the firm's plans to divest to Allegro Funds in June, PwC Australia's board chair Justin Carroll called it "an extremely difficult decision".
"This was an extremely difficult decision, but we are determined to take all necessary steps to protect the jobs of our people and re-earn the trust of our stakeholders."
PwC Australian on Monday announced it had removed eight partners for professional or governance breaches, after an investigation into the handling of the confidential Treasury information.
It has initiated its own independent review of culture and standards, led by Dr Ziggy Switkowski, and due to be published in September.
The new business will now be responsible for implementing any findings of reviews being conducted by PwC into the tax leak scandal.
Scyne Advisory will establish an independent Board of Directors, with Andrew Greenwood, a former Federal Court judge, to join the board as non-executive director.
Interviews to establish an independent chair and non-executive directors currently are still underway.
