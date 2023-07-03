The Canberra Times
PwC Australia public sector business to become Scyne Advisory

Updated July 4 2023 - 10:33am, first published 8:50am
The parties have reached binding term sheet on the sale of the business. Picture Shutterstock
The parties have reached binding term sheet on the sale of the business. Picture Shutterstock

PricewaterhouseCoopers has reached a binding deal with Allegro Funds to divest its public sector business for $1.

