A truck rolled on Oaks Estate Road near the intersection to Pialligo Avenue, causing traffic delays while clean up efforts were under way.
The scene has been cleared.
The incident occurred just after 8.30am on Tuesday, July 4, and emergency services were still at the scene at 9am.
There were no major injuries as a result of the incident.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
