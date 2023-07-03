The Canberra Times
Traffic delays as truck rolls on Oaks Estate Road, near intersection to Pialligo Avenue

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated July 4 2023 - 10:26am, first published 8:57am
A truck has rolled on Oaks Estate Road near the intersection to Pialligo Avenue, causing traffic delays while clean up efforts were underway.

