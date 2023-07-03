A truck has rolled on Oaks Estate Road near the intersection to Pialligo Avenue, causing traffic delays while clean up efforts were underway.
The incident occurred just after 8.30am on Tuesday, July 4, and emergency services were still at the scene at 9.00am.
A bystander has told The Canberra Times the intersection was blocked as traffic was diverted emergency crews. It is understood traffic is flowing more steadily again.
ACT fire and rescue crews and paramedics are at the scene, but they report there are no major injuries as a result of the incident.
The truck remains on the side of Pialligo Avenue road after 9am.
It is unknown whether anyone was taken to hospital.
Emergency services report traffic delays will likely remain in place for a while, and urge commuters to avoid the area if they can do so.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
