Where: Botanic Gardens
When: July 1 to July 9.
Price: Free
Extinct creatures brought back to life thanks to the award-winning Dead Puppet Society in this family-friendly, interactive and entertaining nature walk. Three life sized diprotodons have found their way to the botanic gardens. It is your job to help them navigate this new land. They will be roaming the gardens for the first week of the school holidays (July 1-7). Day walks and activities will be 8:30am to 5pm. Megafauna after dark, the illuminative night experience is from 5:30 to 8pm.
Coinciding with NAIDOC week, Megafauna is in celebration and recognition of the Indigenous owners of the land. It features art and imagery by Wilay Designs.
Book for Megafauna after dark here.
Where: National Museum of Australia
When: July 7 to July 14
Price: From $8 to $10
Using a range of unique materials kids will design and create their own project. They will learn practical ways to find solutions to real world problems. From an idea to planning to building to testing. They will find out what it takes to invent and innovate.
Suitable for children 6-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult, adults get in free.
Where: National Zoo, Yarralumla
When: Daily, July 3 to July 13
Price: $95
Visit the zoo for its 25th anniversary.
Get up close and personal with the famous wildlife at Canberra's national zoo. Don't worry, it's all safe. Your child will have the opportunity to feed the most friendly of the animals. They will learn about how they behave and how they evolved. It gets them outside and active all day.
During July there are days where you can learn about different parts of the animal kingdom.
July 3 and 13: Groovy Grasslands
July 4 and 10: Jungle Gyms
July 5 and 11: Dangerous Desserts
July 6 and 12: Wild Waters
Junior (Kindergarten and year 1) and senior (year 2-6) experiences available.
Where: Civic Square, Ainslie Place and Canberra Centre.
When: June 30 to July 16.
Price: From $17 to $49.
Winter wonder can be a unique experience for people living in Australia. Luckily winter in the city can give this feeling to you and your family and it makes the cold all worth it. They will set up an ice skating rink in Civic Square, perfect for both beginners and seasoned skaters. Snow play sessions that include a toboggan slide and a snow sculpture competition in the Canberra Centre.
Food and drink available in the winter village (daily) and winter wonderland on the weekends from 10:45am.
Book winter village.
Where: 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston
When: July 3 to July 14
Price: From $50 to $130
Create beautiful works of glass at the historical Kingston Powerhouse. During the school holidays only the hot shop is open to children and teens. Depending on the package you select, your child will learn how to build a tile, bowl or a glass sculpture. A 45-minute class will result in your kids bringing home a reflection of their creativity in the form of a selection of tiles. A 60-minute class will have your kids making a practical glass bowl that you can use for years to come. A 150-minute class will have them proficient in the art of glasswork, making a full glass sculpture by the end of the class.
Alternatively, take a free heritage tour around Canberra's oldest building and witness the talented artists blowing glass.
Book classes.
Where: Tidbinbilla nature reserve
When: July 4 to July 16
Price: Free
About 40km (a 45-minute drive) outside of Canberra there are free, naturistic activities happening at the Tidbinbilla nature reserve. Nothing is better than experiencing nature with the guidance of experts. From spear throwing to building cubby houses out of branches and leaves, there is something for all children.
July 6 (10am to 12pm) - Spear throwing, 8 and up. Book here.
July 7 (11am to 12:30pm) - World of waterbugs, 6-12. Book here.
July 8 (11am to 12:30pm) - Bush tucker tour, all welcome. Book here.
July 9 (10:30am to 12pm) Billy tea and damper, 6 and up. Book here.
July 11 (11am to 12pm) Poos gives us clues, 5-11. Book here.
July 14 (11am to 12:30pm) Cubby house rules, 5 -12. Book here.
July 16 (10:30am to 12pm) Billy tea and damper, 6 and up. Book here.
Where: Westfield Woden
When: July 2, July 5 to 9.
Price: T-shirt workshop: $10. Kid's craft: free. Reading: free
Throughout NAIDOC week, Westfield Woden is putting on a bunch of great Indigenous activities. On Sunday your kids will use sticks, yarn and fishing line to create unique Wiradjuri inspired 'stick fish' art. All ages are welcome, everyone will go home with a stick fish.
Wiradjuri artist Rechelle Turner shares traditional practices and techniques. The workshop will be running from 11am to 2pm, but you are able to join in at any time.
From Wednesday, July 5 to Sunday, July 9 there will be 45-minute DIY T-shirt making classes for kids. There will be three sessions per day, starting at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.
On Wednesday, July 5 from 10:30am to 11:30am, there will be an aloud reading put on by Libraries ACT in Westfield.
Book for T-shirt workshop here.
Where: Canberra Gallery and Museum
When: June 10 to October 8
Price: Kids: $7. Adults: $10.
How cities work takes a playful look at the inner workings and details of the cities that surround us. You and your kids can explore the sights and sounds of this immersive, artful 2m tall cityscape.
Creator James Gulliver-Hancock has travelled the world with his exhibition and has found great success everywhere he has been.
The exhibition is based on the best-selling picture book of the same name.
Where: Weston Park, Yarralumla
When: All holidays
Price: Free
There is plenty to do at Weston Park if your kids are the outdoorsy type. From mini golf to a safe swimming beach to mini train rides. It has a wide range of entertaining activities. The park is perfect for families looking for a nice spot to have a BBQ or a picnic.
There is a large adventure park, playground and water playground to be enjoyed by all children. The kangaroo-centric grass and miniature zoo is sure to be a highlight for the animal lovers.
