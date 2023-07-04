Create beautiful works of glass at the historical Kingston Powerhouse. During the school holidays only the hot shop is open to children and teens. Depending on the package you select, your child will learn how to build a tile, bowl or a glass sculpture. A 45-minute class will result in your kids bringing home a reflection of their creativity in the form of a selection of tiles. A 60-minute class will have your kids making a practical glass bowl that you can use for years to come. A 150-minute class will have them proficient in the art of glasswork, making a full glass sculpture by the end of the class.