A developer's plan to build an 11-storey tower on a 573-square-metre block in Gungahlin town centre has been met with early criticism by a nearby resident.
Canberra developer Benchmark Projects has launched community consultation for a proposed development on the corner of Gribble Street and Anthony Rolfe Avenue.
The site, block 6 section 2, is classified as a CZ2 business zone and has permission for up to 12 storeys under the Gungahlin precinct map and code.
Benchmark Projects purchased the block from the Suburban Land Agency in 2010 for $270,000.
The group's plan for the block includes a commercial accommodation building with about 45 two-bedroom units, one ground-floor commercial unit and one basement level.
The building would occupy the majority of the site and intends to optimise the "limited size of the block", the community consultation website states.
It would include 15 car spaces, with 10 located in the basement and the other five on the ground level.
Minimal car spaces will reduce "reliance on private vehicles" and encourage alternative modes of transport, documents on the consultation website state.
"Density is planned for convenient access to facilities and promotes walkability," the document states.
A large-scale artwork is planned on one side of the building, while durable, low-maintenance building materials would be used.
The design also includes double-glazed windows and solar-powered lighting and water heating systems.
The web page states the project will "integrate with the surrounding development character in the area".
"The proposal incorporates high-quality design and materials aimed at bringing appropriate development to a prominent corner location within the town centre," it states.
Members of the community are invited to attend an online information session on July 19.
Gribble Street resident Anna Bryers said she had already submitted feedback, detailing her concerns with the development proposal.
Her main concerns were around the proposal for an 11-storey building on a "very small block" and how the lack of car spaces would impact the street.
"We already have a big problem with car parking in Gribble Street and we find that people are parking in front of emergency services, access for fire and so forth," she said.
Ms Bryers said a four-storey building with more underground parking would be preferable and better suited to the small site.
Benchmark Projects did not wish to comment on the proposal when contacted by The Canberra Times.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
