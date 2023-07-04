The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Benchmark Projects launches community consultation on Gungahlin town centre development plans

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
July 4 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An early render of an 11-storey building proposed for Gungahlin town centre. Picture Oztal Architects
An early render of an 11-storey building proposed for Gungahlin town centre. Picture Oztal Architects

A developer's plan to build an 11-storey tower on a 573-square-metre block in Gungahlin town centre has been met with early criticism by a nearby resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.