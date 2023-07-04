A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting police after stealing several hundred of dollars worth of alcohol from a liquor store in Kambah, while enquiries into one of two other men involved are ongoing, police report.
At around 11.45am on Monday, July 3, police attended the Kambah store following reports alcohol had been stolen from the premises.
Officers then located three people matching descriptions given cycling along a nearby footpath.
After approaching the trio, one of the men fled the scene on his bike while a woman and another man were detained by police.
ACT Policing reported the alcohol, as well as a small sliver hatchet, was located in the backpacks of the bike riders before they were placed under arrest.
When the 35-year-old woman was directed to enter the police vehicle, she allegedly resisted, hitting, kicking and biting the police officers.
Police reported they utilised pepper spray after several warnings to the woman. Two officers received minor injuries as a result of the arrest.
The woman, who was also on a good behaviour order, will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.
She is charged with two counts of assaulting a front line community service provider, possession of stolen property, weapon possession and restricting a territory official.
The man was released from custody, and will be summonsed to court at a later date.
Police report enquiries are still ongoing into the third man, who initially fled from police.
They ask anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or via their website. The reference number is 7472948.
