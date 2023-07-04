The Canberra Times
Man runs, woman assaults police after allegedly stealing alcohol in Kambah

Updated July 4 2023 - 11:02am, first published 11:00am
A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting police after stealing several hundred of dollars worth of alcohol from a liquor store in Kambah, while enquiries into one of two other men involved are ongoing, police report.

