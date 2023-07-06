Vote smashing low levels of support for the Voice were revealed in the results of the ACM Voice Survey 2023 on Tuesday, a survey of 10,000 voters conducted last month by ACM, the publisher of this newspaper. The "yes" backing, several months out from a likely October or December vote, came in at 38 per cent compared to 55 per cent who opposed the proposition. 7 per cent said they were undecided. The survey showed even more difficulty and doubt in rural and regional areas. There, the "no" vote grew to 57 per cent while the "yes" vote shrank to 35 per cent.