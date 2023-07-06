Polling trouble for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament proposition has the official "no" side feeling "very comfortable" while the "yes" camp is promising a "full-court press" and that no stone will be left unturned between now and the referendum.
Vote smashing low levels of support for the Voice were revealed in the results of the ACM Voice Survey 2023 on Tuesday, a survey of 10,000 voters conducted last month by ACM, the publisher of this newspaper. The "yes" backing, several months out from a likely October or December vote, came in at 38 per cent compared to 55 per cent who opposed the proposition. 7 per cent said they were undecided. The survey showed even more difficulty and doubt in rural and regional areas. There, the "no" vote grew to 57 per cent while the "yes" vote shrank to 35 per cent.
It comes amid a new push by the Minister for Indigenous Australians Linda Burney to explain the Voice to Australians "hungry for the truth" about Indigenous affairs, and give details about her vision for its focus on key policy challenges of health, education, jobs and housing.
She has also condemned the "post-truth", polarising Trump-style offerings from the official "no" campaign.
"We're feeling very comfortable about the whole thing. And it's good news really," prominent "no" campaigner Warren Mundine told The Canberra Times.
"Last August, when you looked up national polling and that, the Voice was up around 80 per cent and since then it's just been on a continuous downward slide.
"This is just a confirmation of that in regard to regional Australia."
The "yes" side is confident too, but knows it has a "big job" to do to get out and talk to Australians across the country, particularly the regions. It is aware that critical concerns, such as the cost of living crunch, are top of people's minds right now.
"This will be a full court press. No stone left unturned between now and the referendum, with our 100 per cent goal on making sure Australians know what this is about," Yes23 director Dean Parkin said.
"We believe that when they do know how fair and practical this proposal is, they'll get on board and support this."
There has been constant criticism from the "no" campaign saying it is not clear how the Voice would work in practice. This has been reflected in the ACM survey, where a majority of respondents, at 72 per cent, felt the government had not done enough to explain the Voice to the community.
Although the referendum date has not been set by the Prime Minister yet, there are several months to go.
While the survey shows a tougher prospect for the "yes" in regional areas, Mr Parkin said there was an opportunity as well. He said people outside cities understand more acutely the issues facing Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, like poorer health and education outcomes.
"There has always been a higher level of interest. And I say, a high level of empathy to, to some of the situations of Aboriginal Torres Strait Islander people," he said. "And I'd also say, a good deal of frustration, that there hasn't been faster, further progress on actually addressing these issues in a fulsome way. So I find that when we're in a region, people get it."
But addressing the main "no" reason in the survey, at 36 per cent, about Australia not needing more government cost and bureaucracy, the Yes23 director said the idea is making the existing bureaucracy work better.
"Everybody's frustrated with the current lack of progress for the investment that is already going into Indigenous affairs," he said. "And in fact, Indigenous people ourselves, we are the ones most frustrated that the current investment isn't hitting the ground where it's most needed."
"That's one of the key roles of the Voice will be to have a look at where those taxpayer funds are being invested and making sure that they're actually hitting the ground ... actually working on the ground. And at the moment, it's not."
The "yes" campaign for the referendum is now deemed to be finally off and running, including nationwide community "Come Together for Yes" events over the past weekend. Undeterred by daunting polling to date, the "yes" campaign is unleashing heavy and sustained advertising.
The "no" side is also very busy targeting key states such as Queensland, Western Australian, South Australia and Tasmania.
It also has a special focus on multicultural communities. One of the other significant reasons for a "no" vote in the ACM survey, at 23 per cent, is the concern that "the Voice gives one part of Australia's multicultural community special privilege above everybody else."
The Voice is proposed as an advisory body for Indigenous people because they are the First Peoples of Australia and because of entrenched disadvantage.
Could the numbers turn around? The "no" side acknowledges that disadvantage needs to be addressed, but it is waiting for "meaty" information about the Voice proposal.
"Look, anything can happen. We are a very long way out," Mr Mundine said. "For us we're feeling okay, because they're continually not giving out information."
"There's a couple of mistakes and the number one is not showing 'how is this Voice going to actually improve Indigenous people's lives?' And 'how's it going to operate?' and all that type of stuff. And the Australian public are crying out for it - even some of the 'yes' voters - they're still crying out for it.
"So it's a very hard 'no' now. And 'yes' still has a soft belly to it."
There are thousands of "yes" and "no" volunteers signed up across the country. Community events are expected to build and door-knocking is about to get underway in full swing. The Voice blitz to expand the conversation has begun.
The "no" campaign, run by Fair Australia, is launching a national "robocall" poll over the next few days, promising to call - with the voice of Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price - more than 2 million Australians to "understand the depth of their concern about the divisive Voice".
Fair Australia insists it will be calling a combination of people who have provided their phone details and those on commercially available contact lists. It said the survey will be appropriately authorised and comply with relevant electoral legislation.
In all, 10,131 people were surveyed for The Voice Survey 2023 between June 16 and 26 to understand sentiment around the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. There was a short survey completed by ACM readers as well as members of regional audience panel Crackerjack. The survey was conducted by data researchers Chi-Squared.
The online questionnaire was completed by readers of the ACM network's publications, including its 14 daily newspapers serving Canberra and key regional population centres such as Newcastle, Wollongong, Tamworth, Orange, Albury and Wagga Wagga in NSW, Ballarat, Bendigo and Warrnambool in Victoria and Launceston and Burnie in northern Tasmania.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
