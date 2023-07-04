The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Police probe dead possum claim by Russian embassy

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It would not be true to say that the world of diplomacy has been rocked by two developments in the saga of the Russian embassy. They may help writers of farce more than screenwriters for James Bond.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.