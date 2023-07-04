The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Fourth driver's licence immediately suspended under new ACT driving laws

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
July 4 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
She is the fourth driver to have their licence suspended under new laws. Picture supplied
She is the fourth driver to have their licence suspended under new laws. Picture supplied

ACT Policing credits new laws after immediately suspending the licence of a fourth driver since June.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.