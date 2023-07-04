ACT Policing credits new laws after immediately suspending the licence of a fourth driver since June.
The laws, which were passed in early June, allow police to automatically suspend motorists' licences if they are caught speeding more than 45kmh over the limit, while street racers will face jail terms for the first time.
At about 8.20pm on Monday, police pulled over a Mazda that was allegedly speeding along Erindale Drive, Fadden.
The 21-year-old woman was reportedly recorded driving 133kmh in a 80km zone.
When spoken to by police, the woman reportedly produced a provisional licence and was issued a traffic infringement notice and a licence suspension, disallowing her to drive in the ACT for the next 90 days.
She was fined $1847 and will accrue six demerit points for her efforts.
This immediate suspension comes after two others over the weekend.
A Ferrari was seized after its driver was caught speeding nearly 60kmh over the speed limit.
Another Ford was also seized after exceeding the limits by close to 50kmh.
Police continue to urge Canberra drivers to slow down on the roads.
"Excessive speeding puts not only the driver and their passengers at significant risk, but also puts other road users in danger," ACT Policing said in a statement.
