The ultimate guide to local SEO in 2023

Optimising your website for local search helps attract prospects ready to shop in your area. Picture Shutterstock

In this digital transformation era, digital marketing has become essential for businesses to promote their brand and provide real-time visibility to their goods and services. It boosts the engagement levels with your target audience, ensuring consistency in lead generation and increased conversions.

Ideally, as internet penetration continues to increase globally, with about five billion digital users, the number of consumers shopping online or using the internet for product research is ever-growing. According to statistics, global e-retail sales reached about USD$5.2 trillion as of 2021. The figure is projected to increase by 56% over the next few years, amounting to USD$8.1 trillion by 2026.

Therefore, with this trend in consumer behaviour, you'd want to implement a more efficient digital marketing strategy to position your brand at the forefront.

One of the most comprehensive marketing tactics that can help you take your website visibility to a top position is Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Notably, SEO has become a powerful tool for marketers to drive qualified traffic to their websites and increase the opportunities to convert prospects. According to Forbes, search results on a Google search's first page can attract over 90% of traffic.

Mainly, brands focus more on local SEO as most customers perform organic searches with local intent. That is, they're looking for quality products or services near their current location. So, you'd want to optimise your website for local search to drive potential customers near your store to your business.

Here's a detailed guide to local SEO in 2023:

What is local SEO?

Local SEO involves optimising your website and its properties so you can be easily found when users conduct localised searches. Data shows that 46% of all Google searches are related to users looking for local information. Therefore, improving your rankings in Google local search enables you to position your products and services to customers nearby and increase the chances of generating extra sales.

Notably, search engines use signals such as relevant geographical keywords, profile pages, local content, and domain authority to determine whether your website provides valuable results to customers searching for local information. As such, you'd want to implement local SEO best practices to be at the top of Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and ensure improved connectivity.

Local SEO ranking factors

Google's local algorithms use on-page, link, citation, behavioural, social, review, personalisation, and Google My Business signals to determine local SEO rankings on SERPs. This ensures they deliver the most accurate and relevant results for users' queries.

Below are the three main categories of local ranking factors search engines use:

Prominence: This is your business's online and offline popularity and reputation. Ideally, Google recommends brands with high local SEO prominence to users. Search engines measure your popularity by analysing your review ratings, content performance, social media presence, and overall organic search rankings.

Relevance: Search engines analyse your website content to determine whether your business profile matches the user's search. That includes how well keywords are added in headlines, title tags, and meta descriptions. Therefore, while it's vital to add many details about your business, you should also ensure the content is relevant to customer searches.

Distance: Since search engines want to direct users to the nearest businesses, it considers how far your business is from the customer's location or the specific location they've searched for. Therefore, qualified brands closest to the user have an added advantage.

Your business is given a local rank on SERPs based on the above factors when a potential customer searches for a local product or service.

Local SEO Tips

Here are some local SEO tips to consider to attract high-quality traffic and drive conversions:

1. Optimise your site for Google My Business

One way to boost your local SEO strategy is by crafting a well-designed Google My Business page. It contains details such as business name, contact information, address, and opening hours. It enhances your business's visibility to Google and prospects since they can access most details about your brand without visiting the website. It's the first thing searchers will come across when conducting searches.

Here are some tips to optimise your Google My Business profile:

List your actual business name

Add a local phone number to show you're a legitimate local business owner

Include your correct hours of operation

Write an engaging description but don't stuff it with keywords

Upload high-quality images and videos. However, they should be smaller so as not to affect loading speed.

Collect online reviews and respond to them effectively, specifying local information.

When search engines find your Google My Business page authentic, you'll likely be ranked higher for local searches.

2. Build your local authority

Building online local authority is vital for local SEO and can help you stay on top of your local competition. Below are key aspects that can help build your local authority:

Local citation: It's the mention of your business name, address, or phone number (NAP) on other online platforms. Therefore, to find the correct local citations, look for local business directories that mostly appear on SERPs when users search for keywords from your niche. Also, note that search engines usually analyse if the information provided is similar across all the channels. Therefore, you must ensure NAP consistency to improve your listings.

Add local links: You should add relevant links to your geographical area. You can acquire such links from high-authority local blogs, organisations, guides, or business associations. It helps search engines understand that you're sharing information valuable to your local community.

Therefore, you'd want to build a strong local authority to grow your local search presence.

3. Leverage social media

Search engines consider local content shared on social channels vital for users. Therefore, you should create engaging social media posts relevant to your local target audience. The following are some social media tips to improve local SEO ranking:

Drive engagement by starting conversations and building relationships

Share fresh content consistently to stay top-of-mind with your target audience

Capitalise on trending topics to ensure you deliver the latest information that users may be searching for

Utilise relevant keywords that prospects may use to search for your content or products

Create new link opportunities by posting highly shareable content. The more your followers share your content, the more link opportunities you create, as users who find it relevant will link to it, hence more traffic.

Therefore, you'd want to leverage social media to generate more qualified leads locally. Ideally, since having correct citations across the internet is among local SEO ranking factors, social media acts as a direct channel to boost that.

4. Perform a local SEO audit

Here are some local SEO elements to audit:

Google My Business audit: Checks how your Google My Business appears on SERPS and whether the information provided is relevant for local search.

Citation audit: Analyses if all your citations are accurate on online listings such as top business directories.

Crawlability: A Google Search Console Audit can determine if there are any crawl errors, such as broken internal links, redirects, or duplicate content, that may affect indexing.

On-Page SEO audit: Determines whether on-page SEO elements are efficiently used to boost rankings.

Competitor analysis: Checks how well your website matches with your local competitors in terms of content strategy, link building, and other SEO strategies and if there are areas of improvement.

In that case, you'd want to occasionally perform a comprehensive local SEO audit to establish your current performance and what elements you need to adjust to enhance visibility.

5. Create local content

Create content that resonates well with your local audience. For instance, you can promote local industry events and share educational news and other informative local content on your blog. Such content likely contains highly relevant local SEO signals that can help you rank higher on SERPs.

6. Optimise your website for mobile

A recent forecast shows that smartphone users worldwide will continue to increase in the coming years, reaching 6.2 billion users by 2028. And with the rise of cell phones, most Google searches now happen on mobile devices. Potential customers near your business may also use their mobile phones to find directions to your business, read reviews, or look for your contact information.

Therefore, you'd want to improve the user experience of prospects accessing your site through their smartphones by making your website mobile-friendly. That includes implementing a responsive layout to ensure website content is readable and well-oriented on mobile screens.

Why local SEO is essential for your business

The following are some benefits of investing in local SEO:

It enhances local brand awareness: Optimising your website for local search makes your business well-known to potential customers near you.

It helps you bypass competition: While other businesses focus on general SEO, you can set yourself apart by implementing a local optimisation strategy and targeting qualified leads.

It enables you to gain more positive local reviews: Local SEO improves user experience by providing relevant content to the right audience. Therefore, when customers are impressed, they'll leave positive reviews about your business, which can positively influence other customers' purchase decisions. In fact, about 70% of online shoppers read up to six customer reviews before committing to purchase.

In light of that, you'd want to adopt local SEO best practices to be the best in your area.

Conclusion