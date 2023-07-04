The ultimate guide to local SEO in 2023

This is branded content.
In this digital transformation era, digital marketing has become essential for businesses to promote their brand and provide real-time visibility to their goods and services. It boosts the engagement levels with your target audience, ensuring consistency in lead generation and increased conversions.
Ideally, as internet penetration continues to increase globally, with about five billion digital users, the number of consumers shopping online or using the internet for product research is ever-growing. According to statistics, global e-retail sales reached about USD$5.2 trillion as of 2021. The figure is projected to increase by 56% over the next few years, amounting to USD$8.1 trillion by 2026.
Therefore, with this trend in consumer behaviour, you'd want to implement a more efficient digital marketing strategy to position your brand at the forefront.
One of the most comprehensive marketing tactics that can help you take your website visibility to a top position is Search Engine Optimisation (SEO). Notably, SEO has become a powerful tool for marketers to drive qualified traffic to their websites and increase the opportunities to convert prospects. According to Forbes, search results on a Google search's first page can attract over 90% of traffic.
Mainly, brands focus more on local SEO as most customers perform organic searches with local intent. That is, they're looking for quality products or services near their current location. So, you'd want to optimise your website for local search to drive potential customers near your store to your business.
Here's a detailed guide to local SEO in 2023:
What is local SEO?
Local SEO involves optimising your website and its properties so you can be easily found when users conduct localised searches. Data shows that 46% of all Google searches are related to users looking for local information. Therefore, improving your rankings in Google local search enables you to position your products and services to customers nearby and increase the chances of generating extra sales.
Notably, search engines use signals such as relevant geographical keywords, profile pages, local content, and domain authority to determine whether your website provides valuable results to customers searching for local information. As such, you'd want to implement local SEO best practices to be at the top of Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs) and ensure improved connectivity.
Local SEO ranking factors
Google's local algorithms use on-page, link, citation, behavioural, social, review, personalisation, and Google My Business signals to determine local SEO rankings on SERPs. This ensures they deliver the most accurate and relevant results for users' queries.
Below are the three main categories of local ranking factors search engines use:
Your business is given a local rank on SERPs based on the above factors when a potential customer searches for a local product or service.
Local SEO Tips
Here are some local SEO tips to consider to attract high-quality traffic and drive conversions:
1. Optimise your site for Google My Business
One way to boost your local SEO strategy is by crafting a well-designed Google My Business page. It contains details such as business name, contact information, address, and opening hours. It enhances your business's visibility to Google and prospects since they can access most details about your brand without visiting the website. It's the first thing searchers will come across when conducting searches.
Here are some tips to optimise your Google My Business profile:
When search engines find your Google My Business page authentic, you'll likely be ranked higher for local searches.
2. Build your local authority
Building online local authority is vital for local SEO and can help you stay on top of your local competition. Below are key aspects that can help build your local authority:
Therefore, you'd want to build a strong local authority to grow your local search presence.
3. Leverage social media
Search engines consider local content shared on social channels vital for users. Therefore, you should create engaging social media posts relevant to your local target audience. The following are some social media tips to improve local SEO ranking:
Therefore, you'd want to leverage social media to generate more qualified leads locally. Ideally, since having correct citations across the internet is among local SEO ranking factors, social media acts as a direct channel to boost that.
4. Perform a local SEO audit
Here are some local SEO elements to audit:
In that case, you'd want to occasionally perform a comprehensive local SEO audit to establish your current performance and what elements you need to adjust to enhance visibility.
5. Create local content
Create content that resonates well with your local audience. For instance, you can promote local industry events and share educational news and other informative local content on your blog. Such content likely contains highly relevant local SEO signals that can help you rank higher on SERPs.
6. Optimise your website for mobile
A recent forecast shows that smartphone users worldwide will continue to increase in the coming years, reaching 6.2 billion users by 2028. And with the rise of cell phones, most Google searches now happen on mobile devices. Potential customers near your business may also use their mobile phones to find directions to your business, read reviews, or look for your contact information.
Therefore, you'd want to improve the user experience of prospects accessing your site through their smartphones by making your website mobile-friendly. That includes implementing a responsive layout to ensure website content is readable and well-oriented on mobile screens.
Why local SEO is essential for your business
The following are some benefits of investing in local SEO:
In light of that, you'd want to adopt local SEO best practices to be the best in your area.
Conclusion
Local SEO is one of the key SEO strategies that can help you gain a bigger footprint based on your geographical location. Therefore, as a business owner, you'd want to leverage it to attract more customers and gain a competitive edge. Above is a comprehensive guide to local SEO in 2023. Altogether, ensure you track your campaigns to determine if they produce the desired results.