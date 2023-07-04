Former Belconnen Magpie Heather Anderson has become the first female athlete in the world to be diagnosed with degenerative brain disease CTE, and researchers have warned "she won't be the last".
On a sombre morning for the AFL Canberra and AFLW communities, the Australian Sports Brain Bank reported the world's first diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in a female athlete.
Anderson died in November last year. She was 28 years old.
Her death shocked the sporting communities and her family donated Anderson's brain to the Australian Sports Brain Bank in the hope of finding answers.
Australian Sports Brain Bank director Michael Buckland co-authored a report with neurophysiologist Alan Pearce, which was published on Tuesday morning. They identified low-level CTE in Anderson's brain.
"There were multiple CTE lesions as well as abnormalities nearly everywhere I looked in her cortex. It was indistinguishable from the dozens of male cases I've seen," Buckland said.
"I want to thank the Anderson family for generously donating Heather's brain and hope more families follow in their footsteps so we can advance the science to help future athletes."
Anderson suffered one diagnosed concussion in her sporting career - which spanned 18 years - and four other possible concussions.
She won a premiership in the inaugural AFLW season in 2017, but was forced to retire after suffering a chronic shoulder injury.
Even in a short semi-professional career for the Adelaide Crows, Anderson was known for her tough play and her bright pink headgear.
The report described Anderson as a "sentinal case" as women's sports boom around the world.
"Given the positive relationship between career length and CTE risk, those who begin playing contact sport at a young age and continue playing into adulthood carry the greatest risk," the report said.
"There has been a significant increase in women's participation in contact sports over the past decade with the establishment of professional women's leagues in Australian Rules football, rugby, and soccer.
"This has led to a surge in participation, and more women playing at an elite level than ever before.
"This report may, thus, represent a sentinel case: as the representation of women in professional contact sports is growing, it seems likely that more CTE cases will be identified in female athletes.
"Given females' greater susceptibility to concussion, there is an urgent need to recognise the risks, and to institute strategies and policies to minimise traumatic brain injuries in increasingly popular female contact sports."
CTE can only be identified via an autopsy and Australian sports at all levels are grappling with increased knowledge about the impacts of contact sports.
The AFL is facing concussion lawsuits, while the rugby league and rugby union have changed tackling rules to minimise risks for players.
But until now, much of the attention and harm minimisation had focused on male sports rather than female athletes.
Concussion Legacy Foundation co-founder Chris Nowinski urged all sports to take immediate action.
"The first case of CTE in a female athlete should be a wake-up call for women's sports," Nowinksi said.
"We can prevent CTE by preventing repeated impacts to the head, and we must begin a dialogue with leaders in women's sports today so we can save future generations of female athletes from suffering."
The authors of the report, which was published in the Springer Medical Journal, also said action was needed.
"Given how hard women have fought to participate in football codes and contact sports in recent years, this diagnosis has major implications for women's sport in Australia," they said in a piece for The Conversation.
"It also highlights the significant lack of research about women athletes in sport science and medicine."
"...She is the first female athlete diagnosed with CTE, but she will not be the last.
"Although Australian women have historically been excluded from the sports most associated with repeated head injuries, this is changing. In 2022, there were almost one million women and girls playing some form of contact sport in Australia. As women's participation in contact sport continues to grow, so too does their risk of repetitive brain trauma."
Chris Dutton has been a sport journalist since 2008, covering rugby union, rugby league, basketball, cricket and soccer. He has covered World Cups and Olympic Games in print and online. Chris has had a stint as news director, but is back in sport to follow the ups and downs. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
