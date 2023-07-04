Jump in your convertible pink Corvette and head straight to this ultimate Barbie fan party when it comes to Canberra in September.
The Barbie themed event is a one-of-a-kind extravaganza that will transport attendees into the fabulous universe of Barbie, the iconic doll loved by millions worldwide.
With limited tickets available on September 2 and 3 only, there'll be sessions for brunch, lunch and dinner at the secret venue yet to be named.
On the back of Margot Robbie's film, out in July, Barbie fever is turning the world pink and fans of the iconic doll will love this event.
It promises to be a day filled with entertainment, nostalgia, and endless Barbie-inspired fun. From VIP movie giveaways to themed cocktails, a sing-along too Aqua's iconic Barbie Girl, trivia sessions and more.
There'll be Barbie-inspired cocktails, try a "Malibu Dream" or a "Pink Power Martini," and experience the essence of Barbie in every sip
Dress in your most glamorous Barbie-inspired outfits to fully get into the mood. Be prepared to capture Instagram-worthy moments at every turn, as the venue will be transformed into a Barbie wonderland. Step inside that box and your world might never be the same.
Brunch, Lunch or Dinner is included in your ticket along with a themed welcome drink. Tickets for the Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch are limited, so don't miss your chance to secure your spot at this unforgettable event.
Tickets from $60. Via zip-tickets.com
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
