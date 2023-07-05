In this fifth film in the franchise the original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's saga. To exorcise their demons once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson, also making his directorial debut) and his college-aged son Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into the forbidden realm of The Further.
Audrey (Ashley Park) calls on her pals: childhood bestie Lolo (Sherry Cola); Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin. They go in search of Audrey's birth mother. Director Adele Lim co-wrote Crazy Rich Asians. The adjective that keeps popping up about this comedy is "raunchy".
The latest in the M:I franchise is opening on Saturday, July 8 instead of the usual Thursday. Everything about it is big - the budget, the length, the spectacle, the stakes. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity. Just another day at the office for them, really.
Warwick Thornton's new film is set in the 1940s. A nine-year-old Aboriginal orphan (Aswan Reid) arrives in the dead of night at a remote monastery run by a renegade nun (Cate Blanchett). The new boy's presence disturbs the delicately balanced world.
Writer/director Rebecca Zlotowski's French drama sees Rachel (Virginie Efira) drawn into the life of Ali (Roschdy Zem) and his four-year-old daughter Leila. But Leila already has a mother (Chiara Mastroianni), which complicates matters. Efira won the Lumiere Award for best actress.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.