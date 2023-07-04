The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Voice is not perfect but it will be better than what we have

By Letters to the Editor
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Albanese is asking Australians to make history by voting "Yes" for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and executive government. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Anthony Albanese is asking Australians to make history by voting "Yes" for an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and executive government. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

I note the drop in support for the Voice in regional areas ("Indigenous Voice to Parliament support hits perilously low levels in regions", canberratimes.com.au, July 4).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.