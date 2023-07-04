The Canberra Times
Kleantis Stasinos awaits ACT Supreme Court sentence for violent home invasion

By Tim Piccione
July 5 2023 - 5:30am
Kleantis Stasinos, who pleaded guilty to the charges. Picture Facebook
A man who committed a violent home invasion while wielding a machete has told a judge, "I deserve to be here, my actions were terrible", while sitting in a court dock.

