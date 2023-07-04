The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a blow to their forward stocks with Pasami Saulo ruled out of Friday night's game against the Dragons.
The prop's fitness was in doubt after he suffered a category two concussion in Canberra's nail-biting 26-22 win over the Gold Coast Titans last Saturday.
A category one concussion would have forced him to sit out Raiders training and games for 11 days, though his category two diagnosis meant he could have played this week.
However, the Raiders erred on the side of caution with a short turnaround for their clash against St George Illawarra, and opted to keep Saulo sidelined with an extended break courtesy of the bye next week.
"I'm all good, I'm just gutted I won't get to play," Saulo told The Canberra Times on Tuesday ahead of the teams being confirmed at 4pm.
"But I'll just take it as positive to get my head right and come back better."
With Saulo out, lock Corey Horsburgh on Queensland Origin duties and Josh Papali'i still rehabbing his hamstring injury and not expected back until after the bye in round 21, the Raiders will have to call up some new faces.
Ata Mariota will likely back up from his start last week against the Titans, with New Zealand international Joe Tapine a good fit at lock.
Emre Guler also had a top performance against the Gold Coast and could be in line for a starting role.
With Guler and Mariota in the 13, the extended bench could see Trey Mooney, Peter Hola or Hohepa Puru featured, alongside rotational hooker Tom Starling and possibly outside back Nick Cotric, whom coach Ricky Stuart has liked to keep in recent weeks as an interchange option.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS:
Saulo backed the depth at the Raiders to be able to plug the holes left in the squad, and continue their winning form in Wollongong before the bye.
"There's a few players like Peter Hola and Trey Mooney who have been training really well and if they do come up, they can do the job," Saulo said.
"Ata has been outstanding. He's doing his part and leading with his actions so it's good to see."
Saulo has made the most of his opportunity at the Raiders after joining the club in pre-season from the Knights.
In Newcastle since making his debut in 2018 he'd only played 27 NRL games, and the most he'd had in a season was 11, while in Canberra he's already played 16 games this year.
"I've found Canberra really enjoyable and loved it ever since I got here," Saulo said. "I find I fit in really well with the players and staff.
"Being around experienced players like Paps and Taps [Papali'i and Tapine] is definitely one of the main reasons I wanted to come here, because those really good players have helped my game."
Friday: St George Illawarra Dragons v Canberra Raiders at Wollongong, 8pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.