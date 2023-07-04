The Canberra Times
NRL: Canberra Raiders pack gets re-shuffle with three forwards out for Dragons clash

By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:27pm, first published 4:01pm
Canberra Raiders forward Pasami Saulo will miss after failing a HIA last weekend. Picture by Keegan Carroll
The Canberra Raiders have been dealt a blow to their forward stocks with Pasami Saulo ruled out of Friday night's game against the Dragons, forcing coach Ricky Stuart to call-up two forwards from NSW Cup.

