Jennifer London admits forged document crimes in Queanbeyan Local Court

By Blake Foden
Updated July 4 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 6:30pm
Jennifer London leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden
Jennifer London leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Blake Foden

A former public servant used dozens of forged medical certificates to con the federal government into paying her more than $6000 to do nothing.

