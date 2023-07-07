Kids being creepy is one of the great staples of horror movies.
Whether it's the twins in the blue dresses in The Shining, the Antichrist himself in The Omen or Esther in Orphan, there's just something about kids behaving out of the ordinary that sends a shiver down your spine.
Young Aussie Lily LaTorre is the newest creepy child to add to the list after her turn in Netflix's Run Rabbit Run.
The disconcerting film - whether you consider it a horror or a thriller or both really comes down to personal opinion - follows single mum Sarah (played by Succession's Sarah Snook) as she starts to think something is not quite right with her daughter, Mia (LaTorre, also currently appearing in The Clearing on Disney+).
We open on Mia's seventh birthday and we're immediately treated to the close bond between mother and daughter.
They're a modern family - Mia's dad, Pete (Damon Herriman), comes over for her birthday with his partner's son in hand. Everyone gets along, even if there's just a hint of tension between Sarah and Pete's partner, Denise, once it's revealed they're trying for a baby.
The creepiness starts early, when Mia asks her mum if "Joan" is coming to her birthday party. This takes Sarah completely by surprise as Joan - her own, estranged mother (played impactfully by Greta Scacchi) - is something of a taboo subject, and Mia has never even met her. Mia says she misses Joan.
Then comes the line of dialogue exchange that hooks you right in - "Isn't it a bit hard to miss someone you've never met?" Sarah asks. Mia replies, "I miss people I've never met all the time."
That line, and the mystery and questions it raises, is enough to carry you further into the film.
Mia keeps coming out with more unsettling statements and behaviours, and unexplained wounds to her head, as well as bouts of nosebleeds.
It's all a bit much for Sarah, and things only get worse once the mother-daughter pair venture to Sarah's childhood home to pack it up for sale.
The house is remote, isolated in the uniquely Australian landscape. The South Australian bush is as much a character as any of the cast, and the grey, haunting cinematography from Bonnie Elliott (Palm Beach, These Final Hours) makes it all the more spiky and uninviting.
Elliott's work - paired with the unsettling score from Mark Bradshaw and Marcus Whale, which makes effective use of Indigenous instruments - really sets the scene for a paranoid, psychological thriller.
Director Daina Reid (The Handmaid's Tale) does a great job at evoking the confusing tension from author Hannah Kent's script. It's terrifying in a quiet, internal way.
The film showcases the highly complicated relationships between mothers and daughters, the lies we tell and the secrets we keep. It also explores the absolute terror of being responsible for another human being.
As the film slowly builds towards its zenith, the tension continues to ratchet up - which makes it all the more disappointing when the ending fails to hit. While the ending is haunting, it just doesn't live up to the promise shown earlier in the film.
Run Rabbit Run is still worthy of watching for the strong performances from Snook, LaTorre and Scacchi, but it's sadly not as good as it could have been.
