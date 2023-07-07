The high-concept pitch for Joy Ride was probably something like "Crazy Rich Asian Bridesmaids". It was directed by one of the writers of Crazy Rich Asians but don't expect that film's rom-com elegance. Joy Ride's screenwriters worked on the animated sitcom Family Guy, two of the producers were This Is The End creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and one of Bridesmaids' co-writers, Annie Mumalo, is in the cast, all of which gives you an idea of what to expect. It's not a film for delicate sensibilities.

