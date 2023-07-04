A 17-year-old accused of trying to rape his young sister in their family home has been ordered to stay away from children.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, agreed to the ban on having unsupervised contact with people under 16 in order to secure bail.
He was granted bail in the ACT Children's Court on Tuesday after being charged with attempting to commit incest with a child and committing an aggravated act of indecency on a child.
Police documents tendered to the court allege the teenager tried to rape his younger sister, aged under 10, in the girl's room about 3.30am on Monday.
She got up immediately after the alleged act to speak with her father, but the teenager is said to have followed her and the girl "did not feel able to tell her father what happened".
Allegedly followed back to her room, court documents claim the girl waited for the teenager to leave before she ran to her sister's room to tell her what had happened.
The two girls told their mother about the alleged incident before it was reported to police later that day.
The teenager is yet to enter pleas for the two charges.
Special magistrate Rebecca Christensen granted him bail on a number of conditions, including residing in a house as directed by Child and Youth Protection Services.
Ms Christensen told the teenager he would have to follow "a few rules", like a curfew and supervision.
He must also stay 100 metres away from, and not contact, people including the alleged victim.
Prosecutor James Melloy did not oppose bail once a suitable home, which did not house anyone below the age of 16, was found for the alleged offender.
The teenager is set to face court again later this month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
