The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking
Review

Review: Other People's Children a delicate French drama about childlessness

By Jane Freebury
July 8 2023 - 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Other People's Children. M, 107 minutes, subtitled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.