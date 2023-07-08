The Canberra Times
Review: Other People's Children a relatable French drama

By Jane Freebury
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:10pm, first published July 8 2023 - 1:48pm
This gentle, relatable relationship drama set in the city of love and romance explores a sadly common situation. A 40-year-old Parisian high school teacher, who spends each working day with other people's teenage children, comes to quickly realises how much she will miss out on if she doesn't have a child. Motherhood is desired above all else, but it is slipping out of reach.

