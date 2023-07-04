Rugby league legend Mal Meninga doesn't blame NRL clubs like Canberra for wanting to go after Gold Coast second-rower David Fifita, but the question remains whether the 23-year-old has any interest in leaving the Titans.
On Monday the Canberra Raiders re-entered the race to sign Fifita, with chief executive Don Furner approaching Fifita's management after they discovered there was an exit clause in his Titans contract linked to former coach Justin Holbrook, who was sacked two weeks ago.
Fifita rejected the Raiders' first attempt to nab him back in March on a three-year deal worth about $900,000 a season, and it's been suggested a bigger four-year, $4 million offer has been tabled this week, though Furner has denied the latter.
Meninga is the Titans' head of performance and culture, and isn't surprised the Raiders are making a play for Fifita again.
"I haven't really I've talked to Dave, but if he becomes a player that's going to be on the market, it's like the Ben Hunt saga, of course clubs are going to be interested," Meninga said while at Canberra Zoo's 25th birthday celebrations on Tuesday.
"But until that time occurs, there's nothing you can do about it.
"If he did become available I think every club will be having a crack at David.
"He's in the best form of his career and he's only 23 years of age, so unbelievably over the next 10 years he's only going to get better."
Fifita's agent David Riolo was reluctant to share further details about how the Queensland Maroons star has received the Raiders' recent interest, telling The Canberra Times his focus is on State of Origin in Sydney on July 12.
"He re-signed with the Titans not that long ago, but he has got a clause regarding [Holbrook], so we will see where it lands," Riolo said.
"His priority is Origin. He's settled, he knows where he's at.
"Right now he wants to ice the series and that's all David will be worried about. He won't be worried about anything else.
"He seems happy, he's playing good footy."
This Friday night the Raiders take on St George Illawarra Dragons as the Green Machine sit just two points off the ladder-leaders Penrith and Brisbane.
Canberra have copped some criticism about the credibility of their standing on the NRL ladder as the only team in the top-nine with a minus-points differential, but Meninga believes they should be considered genuine title contenders.
"I don't know if they're a dark horse - they're a dangerous side," Meninga said.
"As much as people want to comment on them, they just keep winning footy games. They know how to win, they don't care how and Ricky has been really good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.